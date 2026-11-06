Qantas Raises Fuel Cost Forecast Amid Middle East Conflict Impact

Qantas updates its fuel bill to $3.75 billion for late 2026 as Middle East conflicts drive up costs. The airline adjusts capacity and fares while maintaining long-term fleet renewal plans.

Qantas has announced a significant upward revision to its fuel cost forecast for the final six months of 2026, citing the ongoing economic pressure from the conflict in the Middle East that erupted nine months ago. The airline now expects its fuel bill to reach $3.75 billion, a notable increase from the previous forecast of $3.6 billion and $1.1 billion higher than the expenditure recorded during the same period last year. This adjustment reflects the broader struggle within the aviation industry to contain soaring fuel prices that have surged since the regional hostilities began in February of this year.

Capacity Adjustments and Fuel Hedging

The airline stated it will continue to adjust fares and capacity in response to these higher fuel costs as it prepares for its annual general meeting with shareholders. Domestic capacity and route cuts are accelerating rapidly, moving from a 1 per cent reduction in the first quarter of 2027 to a 5 per cent reduction in the second quarter. Despite these domestic contractions, international flights capacity is expected to remain firm at a 2 per cent growth rate across the same two-quarter period. University of Sydney aviation professor Rico Merkert noted that Qantas has benefited from fuel hedging, which provides more protection than many unhedged US carriers, although this benefit is not permanent as contracts expire.

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Stakeholder Views and Economic Reality

Merkert described the Qantas announcement as less a sign of weakness than of discipline, arguing that the airline is prioritising yield and profitability over market-share growth. He explained that Qantas is using capacity restraint and pricing power to manage the higher fuel costs, a strategy that reflects the economic realities facing the global airline industry rather than just a Qantas-specific issue. As hedging contracts are replaced at higher jet fuel price levels, Merkert noted that airlines have limited options beyond controlling capacity and passing at least some of those costs on to consumers. This approach allows the carrier to maintain financial stability while navigating the volatile energy market.

Strategic Route Changes and Demand

Even with fare increases and capacity cuts, Qantas noted that demand remains resilient as customers continue to prioritise travel. International demand for Qantas and Jetstar services remains strong, supported by customers redirecting travel away from the Middle East. To mitigate risks associated with the troubled Gulf region, where airports and civilian infrastructure have been periodically attacked, the airline is utilising routes via Singapore to London and via Perth to Rome. Domestic leisure demand continues to be robust, and the airline described corporate travel, excluding the resource sector, and government travel as stable. The airline's total unit revenue from its domestic and international operations is expected to grow by 8 to 10 per cent in the first half of next year.

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Fleet Renewal and Future Launches

Despite the near-term financial pressures, Chief Executive Vanessa Hudson affirmed that the company has not lost sight of its long-term goals and remains firmly committed to its investment in fleet renewal. The rising fuel costs have not impacted the airline's fleet refresh strategy, which includes Project Sunrise, the ambitious plan to offer direct flights from Sydney to London and Sydney to New York. Fuel costs typically account for about a quarter of an airline's operating costs, yet the company insists that its strategic investments remain on track. Hudson confirmed that the first Project Sunrise aircraft will arrive in April, marking a key milestone in the fleet modernisation process.

Operational Timeline and Financial Guidance

The operational timeline for the airline's ambitious routes is progressing as scheduled, with the first non-stop flight from Sydney to London launching in October. Jetstar's international capacity is also projected to shift from a 2 per cent reduction in capacity in the first quarter of 2027 to growing the same amount the following quarter. The full impact of the current capacity cuts driven by high fuel costs will not be visible in the group's results until the second half of 2027. This delay reflects the cycling of fare and capacity actions taken in the prior corresponding period, with new guidance to be provided with the release of the airline's first half results in February 2027.