Qantas to cut 850 jobs under Accenture deal, outsourcing roles mostly to India

Qantas will cut 850 corporate roles and outsource work to Accenture, with the first changes expected by mid-2027. The airline says the multi-year deal aims to modernise over 1,000 legacy systems using AI.

Qantas will cut 850 local jobs and move roles overseas under a multi-year outsourcing deal with Accenture. The first changes are expected to be in place by mid-2027.

The airline announced the deal on Tuesday, saying it will modernise back-end systems, processes and data as it increases investment in technology and AI. Some services will be transferred to Accenture teams in India and some in Australia. The first phase will affect corporate roles in finance, procurement, human resources and marketing. Qantas said it would look to redeploy as many people as possible.

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Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson sent an all-staff email announcing the cuts, describing it as hard news for some. She said the redundancies were part of the new multi-year partnership with Accenture. Hudson said she understood the impact of the decision. I know this is hard news for some, and I am sorry for the uncertainty it brings, she said.

Qantas Partners With Accenture

Hudson also said: The scale and speed of change in this space is unprecedented and unlike anything businesses have seen in generations. We know this will be difficult news for some of our people and this decision is not a reflection of their contribution or commitment. She said the changes are about modernising the technology behind the business and becoming more efficient. She said this would allow Qantas to keep investing in its customers, its people and its future.

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Hudson cited the impact of artificial intelligence and the need to modernise more than 1,000 back office systems currently in use. She said Qantas and Accenture will together redesign and simplify parts of how corporate functions work and reduce duplication. The first phase will start with Finance, Procurement, People and Marketing, she said. Hudson said reinvention at this scale is not possible to do on our own.

She said that through a partner, Qantas can access the data and AI skills that every industry in the world is competing for, because the airline cannot hire at the pace this work needs. Hudson said: Like every airline, we run on technology built up over decades for a different era, including more than 1,000 legacy applications that were never designed to work together. Individual outcomes have not been determined, she said.

The airline will now work through consultation with affected employees and their union over the next few months. The Australian Services Union said it was meeting with its Qantas members today following the news. The union had sought assurances that Qantas was not planning to outsource roles from Australian shores. ASU Assistant National Secretary Scott Cowen said in August that Qantas had informed the union there was no plan to offshore any Australian jobs.

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Union Demands Job Commitments

He said the union demands the airline stay true to these commitments. Cowen said that if the commitment from Qantas turns out to be worthless, it will not just be a broken promise to the ASU. He said it would be a deep breach of trust with the Australian public who have stuck by this airline through everything it has put them through.

Plans for the offshoring, under a program known internally as Project iQ, were first reported on in August. Accenture has more than 84,000 staff in India, according to LinkedIn. The restructuring is the third major corporate layoff plan announced in Australia in three weeks. Across just three companies, NAB with 2,500 roles, Canva with 1,200, and now Qantas with 850, about 4,550 corporate jobs have been targeted for cuts, relocations or restructuring in the past month.

The cuts build on earlier reductions of staff at the airline head office at Mascot in Sydney. Qantas is seeking to cut costs and increase efficiency in an environment of high fuel costs and dramatic technological change. A subdued economy, made worse by elevated oil prices stemming from the Iran conflict, is also prompting companies to cut costs. Surging fuel prices, triggered by Middle East conflict, have heaped pressure across the aviation industry.

Corporate Layoffs Across Australia

At the same time, the advent of AI has upended how travellers shop for, price and buy tickets and has unlocked new tools for complex planning and operations within aviation. The rise of digital networks has allowed firms like Accenture, which once offered high-level corporate advice, to pivot into business-process outsourcing. That shift has made it easier for large companies to move back office work across borders.

The restructuring comes at a difficult time for Australian workers, with living costs surging and the unemployment rate reaching a subdued level. While Qantas has been grappling with rising jet fuel prices, the costs have been partially offset by ticket sales to new customers who switched to the airline after cancelling flights at those with Middle East stopovers.

Qantas said in a market update late last week that while customer demand was proving resilient, it would continue to adjust fares and capacity in response to fuel costs.