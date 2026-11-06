Qantas to raise fares and cut domestic flights 4pc as fuel costs rise

Qantas will raise fares and cut domestic flights by 4 per cent in 2027 as Middle East war drives up jet fuel costs, with the fuel bill now expected at $3.8 billion for the first half.

Qantas will raise airfares and cut domestic flights as surging jet fuel costs linked to the Middle East war continue to weigh on the airline, with the carrier now expecting fuel costs of $3.8 billion for the first half of the new financial year.

The airline will cut domestic flights for Qantas and Jetstar by a total of 4 per cent in 2027, double the 2 per cent cut forecast in August. The reductions affect both Qantas and its low-cost carrier Jetstar. In a market update released on Friday morning ahead of its annual general meeting, Qantas said it has and will continue to adjust fares and capacity in response to higher fuel costs.

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Qantas Extends Fuel Hedging Strategy

The airline said fuel prices are expected to remain elevated through the 2027 financial year. Qantas has extended hedging for about 85 per cent of its annual fuel bill, predominantly in Brent crude oil. Hedging is a strategy typically used to reduce or offset the risk of financial loss due to unpredictable market movements.

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The company previously forecast a fuel bill of $3.6 billion for the final six months of 2026, but that figure is now expected to reach $3.75 billion, which is $1.1 billion higher than the same period last year. The conflict that began in February this year set off a surge in crude and jet fuel prices.

Qantas Group said it continues to experience trading conditions in line with the outlook provided at its financial year 2026 results in August, despite elevated fuel prices. High jet fuel costs driven by the conflict saw hundreds of millions shaved off the airline's last annual profit. In August, the airline reported a 2025/26 net profit of $1.3 billion, down nearly 20 per cent on the previous year.

Profit Falls Despite Revenue Growth

Its underlying pre-tax profit also fell by nearly 14 per cent to $2.1 billion, despite a 7 per cent rise in revenue to $25.5 billion. Airlines have been struggling to contain the impact of fuel prices since the conflict began, prompting carriers to pass increases on to customers, put smaller planes on routes, reduce frequency and cut some routes altogether. Even with the fare increases, Qantas noted that demand remains resilient as customers continue to prioritise travel.

International demand for Qantas and Jetstar services remains strong, supported by customers redirecting travel away from the Middle East. Routes via Singapore to London and via Perth to Rome have allowed Qantas to avoid the troubled Gulf region, where airports and civilian infrastructure have been periodically attacked. Domestic leisure demand remains strong, the airline said, while noting corporate travel other than in the resource sector and government travel were stable and were being closely monitored.

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International Demand Drives Revenue Outlook

Qantas is still forecasting total revenue per available seat kilometre, a core metric used by the airline industry to measure unit revenue, to rise by up to 10 per cent in the first half of 2026/27, mostly driven by international travel. The airline's capital expenditure is now expected to be at the lower end of the previously guided range of $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion.

Its non-stop Project Sunrise flights from Australia to Europe and North America will earn $400 million a year once all the planes are flying by 2031.