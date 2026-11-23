Discover the best Black Friday flight and cruise deals in Australia for 2026. Qantas, Virgin Australia, and Norwegian offer massive discounts starting from November 2026.

The landscape of travel shopping in Australia has fundamentally shifted, with the traditional Black Friday window expanding significantly beyond a single weekend in late November. Major airlines, cruise lines, hotel groups, and booking platforms have aggressively launched their holiday promotions weeks ahead of the official November 27 start date. This early release of discounts is driven by new data indicating that Australia n consumers are leading a global end-of-year shopping frenzy, with many initiating their holiday spending as early as late October. Local carriers are spearheading this charge, offering substantial airfare discounts to capture early market attention and drive immediate bookings for the upcoming travel season.

Airline Seat Sales and Discount Details

Qantas and Virgin Australia have both released more than one million sale seats across their domestic and international networks, creating competitive pressure that benefits travelers seeking value. Qantas is offering one million discounted economy and business seats across 150 regional routes and 60 destinations. One-way Economy fares on this platform start from $99, covering popular routes such as Cairns to Townsville, Sydney to Merimbula, and Adelaide to Kangaroo Island. These fares are available for select travel dates between January and October 2027, including periods across summer, Easter, and winter school holidays. The offer is scheduled to end at 11.59pm AEDT on November 30, 2026, unless the inventory is sold out prior to that deadline.

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Virgin Australia is competing with one million discounted fares across its entire network, featuring one-way domestic Economy Lite flights starting from just $55, such as the route from Sydney to Ballina-Byron. Return international fares on select routes, including Gold Coast to Bali, start from $439. For travelers requiring more comfort, Economy X extra-legroom upgrades are available from $10 per sector starting from November 25. Additionally, the airline is offering up to 15 percent off car hire from November 26 and bonus Velocity Frequent Flyer Points. These Virgin Australia deals apply to travel dates between January 5 and September 16, 2027, with specific blackout dates applying, and the promotion ends at 11.59pm AEST on December 1, 2026.

International Carrier Promotions and Routes

International carriers are also leveraging the Black Friday period to promote new routes and expand their Australian customer base. Australian Pacific Link is promoting discounted Sydney to Tahiti flights to coincide with the launch of its only non-stop route to French Polynesia on December 15. Moana Economy fares are priced from $1099 return, including taxes, while Manava Premium fares start from $1899 return. These specific fares are available until December 7, targeting travelers looking to secure early access to new Pacific connections. The promotion requires booking within this specific window to guarantee the discounted rates for the new route launch.

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Malaysia Airlines is running a sitewide promotion from November 20 that offers 5 percent off economy and business-class fares across its global network. The airline is also providing additional child and infant discounts, alongside bonus side trip offers. Travelers can add a second Malaysian destination, such as Langkawi, Penang, or Kuching, at no extra airfare cost when transiting through Kuala Lumpur, excluding taxes and fees. These fares are valid for travel between November 25, 2026, and October 31, 2027, with the offer ending on December 2, 2026. This strategy aims to increase traffic to its hub and promote multi-city itineraries through its network.

Qantas is also expanding its long-haul value proposition with discounted economy and business-class return fares across more than 170 destinations worldwide. Economy seats start from $1489 return, with an example fare from Sydney to Rome. Business class fares start from $8339 return, such as Adelaide to Zurich. A key differentiator in this promotion is the inclusion of free high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi for passengers on eligible flights. These fares are available for booking until December 1, 2026, or until sold out. The inclusion of premium connectivity services adds significant value to the base fare, appealing to business travelers and premium leisure customers alike.

Cruise Industry Discount Strategies

The cruise sector is mirroring the airline industry's aggressive discounting with substantial savings on itineraries ranging from luxury expeditions to mass-market voyages. Cunard is offering up to 50 percent off across more than 200 itineraries in 2027. These voyages cover major destinations including the Mediterranean, Alaska, the Caribbean, and Asia. The promotion is designed to fill cabins for the upcoming year and ends on December 1, 2026. The scale of the discount across such a wide range of destinations indicates a competitive market seeking to lock in early bookings for the 2027 season.

Princess Cruises is providing up to 75 percent off a second guest, plus up to $1300 in savings per stateroom on select sailings. The discount applies to cruises of three nights or longer, departing between November 13, 2026, and May 10, 2029. This offer ends on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, creating a very short window for travelers to take advantage of the price reduction. The extended departure window allows travelers to plan for both near-term and distant future vacations, while the dual-occupancy discount incentivizes group travel and family bookings.

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Norwegian Cruise Line is offering up to 50 percent off cruises plus half-price Free at Sea bundle upgrades on select sailings and staterooms. The deals cover regions including Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, the South Pacific, and Australia and New Zealand. Notable inclusions are sailings on the Norwegian Aura, which is scheduled to launch in May 2027. Specific examples include a 7-Day Alaska Round-Trip Seattle inside cabin aboard Norwegian Bliss from $1717 per person, or a 9-Day Greek Isles balcony aboard Norwegian Aura from $4195 per person. The promotion ends on December 1, 2026, and the inclusion of the Free at Sea bundle adds significant value for guests looking to maximize their onboard experience without additional cost.

Luxury Voyages and Tour Operator Deals

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is targeting high-end travelers with free two-category Veranda Suite upgrades, up to $US2000 in shipboard credit per suite, and reduced 15 percent deposits for Australian travelers. The promotion covers nearly 780 luxury ocean and expedition itineraries departing from 2026 through mid-2029. Specific voyages highlighted include an 11-day The Great White Continent expedition to Antarctica on March 13, 2027, and a 7-day Alaska Glaciers & Canadian Inside Passage voyage on June 18, 2027. The offer ends on December 8, 2026, allowing ample time for luxury travelers to plan their bookings. The combination of suite upgrades and onboard credit is designed to enhance the exclusivity and value of high-end cruising.

Tour operators are also participating in the Black Friday sales with discounts on small-group trips and specialized travel packages. Expedia is running a 10 percent sitewide promotion and a 5 million Velocity Frequent Flyer Points giveaway on select departures for 2027, 2028, and 2029. Specific packages include a 12-Day Essential Egypt with Nile Cruise Small Group Tour from $3596 and a 16-Day Unforgettable Japan tour from $4316. The offer ends on December 3, 2026. This promotion targets travelers seeking structured itineraries with the added incentive of frequent flyer points, appealing to loyalty program members looking to accelerate their status or reward redemptions.

Amenity Tours is offering up to 20 percent off more than 800 small-group trips worldwide. Destinations covered include Morocco, Alaska, and Vietnam, among others. The discount applies to travel between December 1, 2026, and December 14, 2027, with blackout periods applying. The offer ends on December 4, 2026. This promotion caters to travelers who prefer guided experiences and small-group dynamics, providing significant savings on complex international itineraries that might otherwise be costly to arrange independently. The broad geographic coverage ensures that there are options for diverse travel interests and climates during the peak holiday and spring seasons.