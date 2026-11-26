Queensland Ambulance Service Commissioner Craig Emery has resigned after almost five years in the role and 35 years as a paramedic, amid scrutiny over seven deaths of patients waiting for ambulances since late June. Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced the resignation and said a recruitment process will begin for a successor.

Queensland Ambulance Service Commissioner Craig Emery has resigned amid the state's ramping crisis. His five-year contract as commissioner was due to end in February, but Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced today that Emery had decided to retire from the role.

Emery has served almost five years as commissioner and 35 years in the field as a paramedic. Nicholls released a statement on Thursday morning confirming the resignation. The Health Minister said Emery will commence a period of leave from November 27, 2026, before officially finishing up on December 31, 2026. The government will now start a recruitment process to appoint a successor.

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Crisafulli Government Scrutiny Intensifies

Deputy commissioner David Hartley will act in the top job in the interim. The Queensland Ambulance Service was contacted for comment. The decision comes after the deaths of seven patients waiting for ambulances in Queensland since late June. The Crisafulli government and Nicholls' management of the broader health system, including the ambulance service, have come into sharp focus since those revelations.

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Nicholls' compassion was also called into question in recent media reports after he stated he had not personally reached out to the families of those who have died waiting for an ambulance. In a statement, Nicholls thanked Emery for 35 years of service as a paramedic. He said Emery has successfully guided the Queensland Ambulance Service through many challenges, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicholls wished Emery the best and said the government would now begin recruiting a new commissioner.

He said the Crisafulli Government would start a recruitment process to appoint a successor. The resignation marks a major change in leadership for the ambulance service at a time of intense scrutiny. Emery had appeared before a state parliamentary budget estimates hearing in July. The Queensland Ambulance Service has been under pressure over response times and ramping.

Public Attention on Health Portfolio Grows

The recent deaths have intensified public and political attention on the service and the health portfolio. Emery's departure comes months before his contract was up for renewal. He will leave at the end of 2026 after a period of leave beginning in late November. The recruitment process for a new commissioner is expected to begin immediately.

Hartley will lead the service in the interim as deputy commissioner. The government has faced repeated questions about ambulance delays and the handling of the health system. The seven deaths since late June have been central to that scrutiny. Nicholls has publicly thanked Emery for his decades of service.

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Recruitment for Permanent Replacement Begins

The minister highlighted the pandemic as a major challenge Emery navigated during his tenure. The resignation is the latest development in a story that has drawn widespread attention across Queensland. The government now faces the task of finding a permanent replacement while addressing ongoing concerns about ambulance response times.