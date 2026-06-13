Qatar and Switzerland Set for World Cup 2026 Group Stage Clash Amid Preparation Challenges

Qatar, led by coach Julen Lopetegui, overcame qualification hurdles and disrupted preparations to reach the World Cup 2026 finals. Switzerland topped their qualifying group with a balanced squad blending experience and youth. Both teams aim to advance in the tournament when they meet in San Francisco.

A group of Qatari footballers including Zakaria, Barsham, Lucas Mendes, Hatem, Alaaeldin, Muntari, Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Al Ganehi, Al Brake, Ali, Fatehi, Jamshid, Al Hussain and Al Manai express a feeling that is impossible to explain.

Watching Real Madrid's crucial matches on television without being able to step onto the pitch and give their all for the club left a bitter taste. Similarly, watching the World Cup squad announcement without the expectation of hearing their name called was a difficult experience. Their preparations were disrupted as the US-Iran war caused the cancellation of valuable friendly matches against Serbia and champions Argentina in March.

Coach Julen Lopetegui had wanted as many minutes as possible with his players, having only been appointed in May 2025. Worryingly, the team had won only one out of eleven games under the former Spain and Real Madrid manager before the World Cup finals. They reached the finals after finishing fourth out of six teams in the main qualifying group.

However, aided by home advantage and a favourable schedule, they drew 0-0 with Oman and beat UAE 2-1 to ensure qualification. The team can approach the tournament with hope and anticipation.

In contrast, Switzerland qualified comfortably, finishing top of their group ahead of Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden, winning four games and drawing two. Their squad features a good mix between elder statesmen such as Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez, and a younger generation represented by Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder and Johan Manzambi among others. The Swiss have so far avoided injuries, with Burnley striker Zeki Amdouni seemingly winning his battle to return after an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Switzerland are serial qualifiers, having appeared twelve times, though they have never progressed past the quarter-finals. Their best performance was in 1954 when they were hosts. Qatar, the Asian champions, are coached by Julen Lopetegui, a familiar Premier League face. These two teams will meet in the San Francisco Bay Area during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage





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