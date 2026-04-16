Quadruple Tap Attack Kills Four Medics in Southern Lebanon; Healthcare Workers Under Fire

A devastating quadruple tap attack in Mayfadoun, Lebanon, has resulted in the deaths of four paramedics and the injury of six others, marking a chilling escalation in the targeting of humanitarian aid workers. The deliberate assaults, which involved multiple strikes on rescue teams and their ambulances, highlight a terrifying tactic that violates international law and leaves healthcare professionals in extreme peril. The attacks come amidst a rising death toll of medical personnel in Lebanon, with Israel accused of deliberately targeting medical infrastructure and personnel.

Paramedics in Mayfadoun were deliberately targeted in a devastating series of attacks, commonly referred to as a quadruple tap, resulting in the deaths of four medical personnel and the injury of six others. While many first responders hesitated to rush to the scene due to the known danger of double-tap attacks – a tactic where rescuers are targeted after an initial strike – medics from the Islamic Health Association (IHA) bravely advanced.

Tragically, they arrived to find their colleagues already caught in a second strike. As they began evacuating the wounded, their ambulances were hit in two further devastating assaults. Witnesses described horrific scenes, with one paramedic audibly screaming and convulsing from the pain of shrapnel wounds. The attacks claimed the lives of medics from three different ambulance corps: three from the Hezbollah-affiliated IHA and Amal-affiliated medical corps, and one from the Nabatieh emergency services organization. These incidents represent a grave violation of international law, which strictly protects all medical personnel as non-combatants, irrespective of their political affiliations. The increasingly frequent use of double-tap tactics by Israeli forces, where a location is struck and then targeted again once people gather to assist survivors, has led to the chilling coining of the term quadruple tap following the events in Mayfadoun. Footage captured by a first responder at the scene vividly illustrates the horror, showing rescuers loading two injured individuals into an ambulance only for a bomb to detonate nearby. They then worked desperately to extract the driver, who appeared lifeless, from the blood-splattered vehicle. Amidst the chaos, cries of distress and disbelief were audible from those filming. The video further depicts the arduous task of carrying two more blood-covered medics on stretchers from their damaged vehicle. Fadel, one of the fallen, was remembered with deep sorrow by Ali Nasr al-Deen, head of the Mayfadoun civil defence centre. Al-Deen described Fadel as a beloved, bold, yet emotional individual, widely liked and deeply responsible. He also highlighted Fadel's exceptional kindness, noting his habit of bringing pet food from Beirut to ensure stray animals wouldn't go hungry, a testament to his caring nature. The funerals for these fallen medics were held on Thursday in Nabatieh, a city in close proximity to Mayfadoun, amidst a climate of profound grief and rising fear. Healthcare workers have been subjected to near-daily bombings, making their perilous work even more dangerous. Mohammed Suleiman, who tragically lost his 16-year-old son, Joud, to an Israeli strike weeks prior, found himself attending another funeral for a friend and colleague on Thursday, underscoring the relentless toll on first responders. In a particularly brutal turn, Israel launched further airstrikes on Nabatieh mere hours after the funerals concluded. Since the commencement of the Israel-Hezbollah war on March 2, Israel has been responsible for the deaths of 91 healthcare workers and the injury of 214 others in Lebanon. Justifications provided by Israel for its repeated attacks on medical infrastructure and personnel have been minimal, primarily centering on accusations that Hezbollah uses ambulances and hospitals for military purposes, claims unsubstantiated by evidence. The Lebanese Ministry of Health has strongly condemned these attacks, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting ambulance crews and paramedics. A statement from the ministry declared, Paramedics have become direct targets, pursued relentlessly in a blatant violation that confirms a total disregard for all norms and principles established by international humanitarian law. The video of the quadruple tap attack clearly showed the interior of the ambulances, with Nabatieh emergency services emphasizing that no weapons were present, further contradicting any claims of military use. Adding to the dire situation, Israel also bombed the vicinity of the governmental hospital in Tebnine, south Lebanon, just hours after the ambulance strikes. This incident marked the second attack on the facility in as many days, causing damage to its emergency department and injuring 11 hospital workers, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Images from Tebnine hospital revealed staff working to clear debris from the damaged emergency department, which had sustained shattered windows from an earlier strike on April 14. The WHO head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated calls for immediate protection for healthcare facilities, workers, ambulances, and patients, emphasizing the urgent need for safe, sustained, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Lebanon. Further compounding the tragedy, an ambulance in Tebnine was struck on Thursday, resulting in the critical injury of two medics, as reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health





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