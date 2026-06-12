Queen Camilla reveals her ever‑present handbag essential and opens up about life as a royal grandmother during St Mungo's reading initiative visit

During a visit to a St Mungo's homelessness shelter, Queen Camilla disclosed the one item she never leaves home without, donated a selection of books, and offered rare remarks about her ten grandchildren, highlighting the charity's reading programme and its impact on residents.

During a heartfelt visit to a St Mungo's homelessness accommodation in south‑east London, Queen Camilla shared a detail of her daily routine that many did not know: the single item she never leaves home without.

The 78‑year‑old monarch, accompanied by broadcaster Lorraine Kelly, spoke openly about her love of books and her role as a grandmother, giving the public a rare glimpse into her personal life while highlighting the charitable partnership between St Mungo's and The Queen's Reading Room. The visit took place on 9 June 2026, when Camilla arrived at the facility to observe a reading initiative designed to help people experiencing homelessness rebuild confidence and improve mental wellbeing.

The programme, launched two years earlier after research showed that shared reading can aid trauma recovery, invites residents to gather in small groups, discuss stories, and escape, even briefly, from the harsh realities of street life. Camilla donated twenty volumes from her private collection, including classic titles such as Wuthering Heights, A Gentleman in Moscow and Black Beauty, underscoring her belief that literature can serve as a portal to new worlds.

"It is a wonderful way of escapism and taking them out of their life and into another one," she said while placing the books on a shelf for display. While the Queen toured the reading rooms, Kelly talked about her own experiences reading to her two‑year‑old granddaughter, Billie, emphasizing the importance of early exposure to stories.

Camilla responded with a warm affirmation, "So have I," and later reflected on her own grandchildren, noting that she has ten in total through her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, as well as her stepsons Prince William and Prince Harry. She expressed a close bond with Tom's children and Prince William's family, but admitted she has not seen Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, since 2022.

The conversation turned to the impact of reading on the younger members of the royal family, recalling a 2023 BookTrust video made for World Book Day in which Camilla described how reading together created a special connection.

"It was just a wonderful way of getting to know them, as you say, bonding. Sitting on the end of their bed and just reading," she recalled, adding that her grandchildren have become avid readers, often asking not to be disturbed because they need to finish a chapter. Beyond the royal family anecdotes, the Queen engaged with St Mungo's staff, volunteers and residents, listening to personal stories of transformation.

One woman shared that the reading programme had boosted her confidence and self‑esteem, while another described how the simple act of holding a book made her feel valued and hopeful. Camilla's presence, according to Kelly, was more than ceremonial; it demonstrated genuine passion for the cause.

"You can tell she is genuinely passionate about it," Kelly told Mail UK. "To give them this opportunity and you never know where this might lead… it just helps them to get back on their feet," she added. The visit concluded with Camilla reinforcing the importance of continued support for initiatives that combine literature, empathy, and community, a message she hopes will inspire others to contribute to the wellbeing of those experiencing homelessness





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