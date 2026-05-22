The files reveal that Queen Elizabeth II was 'very keen' for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on a prominent trade role for Britain. The late monarch actively supported her second son stepping into the high-profile position in the early 2000s. The release comes just months after British MPs accused the king's brother of placing his friendship with Epstein ahead of Britain's national interests.

Newly released government files have shed fresh light on the late Queen Elizabeth's behind-the-scenes involvement in securing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor an ill-fated trade position. According to confidential files , the late monarch actively supported her second son stepping into a high-profile position in the early 2000s.

The release comes just months after British MPs accused the king's brother of placing his friendship with Epstein ahead of Britain's national interests. The newly-published documents also offer a rare insight into how Andrew's overseas visits were planned and managed behind the scenes





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Trade Envoy Queen Elizabeth II Epstein British Mps National Interests Trade Role High-Profile Position Behind-The-Scenes Involvement Confidential Files Overseas Visits Media Management Trade Representative Special Trade Representative Trade Envoy Role Epstein Files Suspicions Of Misconduct In Public Office Thames Valley Police Misconduct In Public Office Renewed Scrutiny Trade Role High-Profile Position Behind-The-Scenes Involvement Confidential Files Overseas Visits Media Management Trade Representative Special Trade Representative Trade Envoy Role Epstein Files Suspicions Of Misconduct In Public Office Thames Valley Police Misconduct In Public Office Renewed Scrutiny Trade Role High-Profile Position Behind-The-Scenes Involvement Confidential Files Overseas Visits Media Management Trade Representative Special Trade Representative Trade Envoy Role Epstein Files Suspicions Of Misconduct In Public Office Thames Valley Police Misconduct In Public Office Renewed Scrutiny

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