The British government released confidential documents relating to the appointment of Prince Andrew as the UK trade envoy in the wake of allegations of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Documents show that Queen Elizabeth II had personally supported Andrew's appointment and that she had expressed her desire for him to play a prominent role in promoting national interests. The UK government has denied that a formal due diligence process was undertaken before the appointment, but emails released earlier suggest that Prince Andrew forwarded government reports to Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy. The government is cooperating with a police investigation into the matter.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had publicly expressed her desire for Prince Andrew to take on a prominent role in promoting UK trade interests, according to confidential documents released by the UK government.

The Queen was 'very keen' that her brother succeed with former Prince Andrew, and documents show that she personally supported his appointment as trade envoy. This follows allegations that Andrew shared government reports with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving in that role. The government denied that a formal due diligence process was undertaken before Andrew's appointment, and said there was no evidence that his link to Epstein was a factor in his appointment.

However, emails suggest that Andrew forwarded government reports to Epstein while serving in the role. Trade Minister Chris Bryant stated that the government is cooperating with a police investigation into the matter and has found no evidence of misconduct by Prince Andrew





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Andrew Queen Elizabeth II UK Trade Envoy Jeffrey Epstein Monica Scotland Top British Government Officials Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queen was 'very keen' her son Andrew got UK trade job, documents revealThe historic documents show no security vetting took place at the time.

Read more »

Queen was 'very keen' for former prince Andrew to become trade envoyThe UK government has released a trove of confidential documents on ‌the hiring process.

Read more »

Queen Elizabeth II favored Prince Andrew for UK trade envoy roleThe UK government released confidential documents on Thursday showing Queen Elizabeth II was keen on appointing her son Prince Andrew to the role of UK trade envoy

Read more »

Documentary discovers Queen Elizabeth II may have chosen Andrew over Duke of Kent for UK trade envoy roleThe UK government has released confidential papers related to the appointment of ex-Prince Andrew as the country's trade envoy, months after the King's brother was accused of prioritizing friendship with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over his duties. Federal lawmakers had expressed frustration over the lack of transparency around the appointment, with some accusing the royal family of shielding Andrew from accountability, who served as trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.

Read more »