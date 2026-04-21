Queensland Anzac Day Regulations and Commemorative Traditions

An overview of business trading hours, alcohol service restrictions, and commemorative events taking place across Queensland for Anzac Day.

Anzac Day , a day of profound national significance across Australia, falls on a Saturday this year, creating a unique regulatory landscape for Queensland residents. Although the calendar placement means that there is no additional public holiday granted, the state government has mandated that strict restrictions regarding business opening hours and alcohol service remain firmly in place.

These regulations mirror those typically associated with a traditional weekday public holiday, ensuring that the solemnity of the occasion is respected throughout the commercial sector. Non-exempt businesses, a category that encompasses a wide array of large retailers, are legally required to keep their doors shut to the public for the duration of the day. This list of closures is comprehensive, impacting major supermarkets like Coles, Woolies, and Aldi, as well as large hardware chains and department stores such as Bunnings, Myer, David Jones, Kmart, and Target. The singular exception remains the Woolworths location at Brisbane Airport, which is permitted to trade starting from 1 pm. Offices and factories are likewise instructed to cease operations unless they provide essential services, such as power, water, or the processing of food, to ensure the continuity of life-sustaining infrastructure. The hospitality sector faces its own distinct set of guidelines. Cafes and restaurants, classified as cooked provisions shops, are generally exempt from the strict shutdown requirements, meaning that residents seeking their morning coffee will likely find many local venues operational. However, it is important to note that many business owners choose to remain closed as a mark of respect or open only after the midday threshold. Alcohol licensing is also heavily regulated during this period. The sale of liquor and gambling activities must cease by midnight on the eve of Anzac Day, with a short grace period for patrons to finish their beverages. On the day itself, RSLs and registered service clubs are granted special permission to serve alcohol from 5 am to accommodate those attending dawn services. Other licensed premises are generally restricted from serving until 1 pm, unless they are providing full meal services, in which case the start time is pulled forward to 10 am. Gambling activities are strictly limited to approved service clubs, ensuring that the day remains focused on commemoration rather than commercial entertainment. Beyond the regulatory framework, the day is defined by its deep cultural traditions and commemorative events across the state. In Brisbane, the Anzac Square dawn service remains the centerpiece of the tribute, a tradition stretching back to 1916. Attendees can expect a moving program featuring hymns, the laying of wreaths, formal addresses, and the observance of the One Minute Silence. To assist with public attendance, the Translink network will provide enhanced transport services, including additional early-morning trains, buses, and ferries. Veterans and serving personnel are granted free travel on these services as a gesture of appreciation. Furthermore, the city of Brisbane will host a major commemorative parade that weaves through the central business district, necessitating temporary road closures to ensure safety and space for the participants. Similar parades and community-led dawn services are scheduled for regions like Ipswich and the Gold Coast, including notable sites such as Elephant Rock in Currumbin and Cavill Park in Surfers Paradise. These gatherings serve as a vital link between the history of the Gallipoli campaign and the current generation, allowing the community to unite in honoring the sacrifice of the Australian Defence Force members and veterans





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Anzac Day Queensland Public Holidays Commemoration Trading Hours

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