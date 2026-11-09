Queensland Bakers Eliminated from MasterChef Despite Strong Run

Lucy and Krysten from Queensland were shocked by their MasterChef elimination despite a strong competition record and a successful Indian banquet performance in the cook-off.

Self-taught baker Lucy Fassnidge and her mother, Krysten Fassnidge, have been eliminated from MasterChef Australia after a shocking elimination cook-off against fellow contestants Harrison and Oliver. The Queensland mother-daughter duo were stunned to find themselves in the bottom two positions after weeks of being considered the team to beat. Judge Colin Fassnidge privately expressed pride in their performance, telling the pair they were his favorites despite competition rules.

Colin Fassnidge Privately Praised Eliminated Pair

Colin Fassnidge, one of the show's judges, spoke with the Queensland pair after the cameras stopped rolling. He told them that while he was not allowed to have favorites, Lucy was actually his favorite. He also mentioned that he thought they were going to win the episode. This heartfelt message meant a great deal to the contestants who were processing their departure.

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Krysten Fassnidge shared that the private encouragement helped mitigate the sting of elimination. She noted that the genuine nature of Colin's comments provided some comfort during a difficult time. The pair admitted they were shell-shocked because they believed they were comfortable in the kitchen. They did not expect to face an elimination challenge against their peers.

Indian Banquet Failed Due To Dessert Scoring

Lucy Fassnidge described the moment she was told they were in the bottom two as devastating. The pair served an Indian banquet during the elimination cook-off. The meal impressed both the judges and their fellow contestants. Lucy believed her background as a self-taught baker meant their dessert was held to a higher standard.

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Ultimately, their cardamom bun dessert did not score highly enough to keep them in the competition. This scoring difference proved to be the deciding factor in their exit. The stress of the situation was intense, with Lucy describing it as a nightmare. She noted the difficulty of cooking without phones or other distractions.

Krysten Fassnidge felt anxious after the cooking segment. She believed she was the driving force behind the main course. The outcome left both women disappointed. They felt their skills were underestimated compared to other teams. Krysten acknowledged that other teams might have an easier ride without them in the field.

Harrison And Oliver Survived The Cook-Off

Harrison and Oliver were convinced they were the ones leaving before the announcement. They had even started packing their room when the results were revealed. The pair were described as genuinely nice guys and good cooks by the Fassnidges. Lucy Fassnidge expressed sadness that more capable teams were eliminated.

Despite the disappointment, the Queensland bakers remained professional. They congratulated Harrison and Oliver on their survival. Krysten Fassnidge highlighted their strong teamwork throughout the competition. She noted that none of their dishes failed and there were no arguments between them.

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Their television experience was excellent according to Krysten. She intends to continue selling her baked goods at market stalls. She also hopes to work with Colin Fassnidge again in the future. The elimination marks the end of their journey on the show.