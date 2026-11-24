Commissioner Stuart Wood approves secret testimony for witness Ian Doyle at the Queensland CFMEU inquiry, citing serious safety risks from illegal payments and union misconduct.

Queensland's building union corruption inquiry has granted a critical witness permission to testify from a secret location using a pseudonym and advanced anonymity technology. Commissioner Stuart Wood, KC, approved the request for a witness known as Ian Doyle to appear on Wednesday morning, following a detailed submission regarding severe personal safety threats.

The witness, who operated extensively within the Australian construction industry, will provide evidence regarding improper payments, standover tactics, and drug-fuelled events. Counsel assisting the inquiry, Eddy Gisonda, KC, confirmed on Tuesday that Doyle's identity will be obscured and his voice modulated during the proceedings.

Also read Steve Smith Dismissed for Dozen in NSW Loss to Queensland

Witness Safety and Anonymity Measures

The Commission established strict protocols to ensure Doyle's safety remains uncompromised during his testimony. His role within the industry will not be identified, and the hearing room will be closed to the public, allowing access only to a handful of commission staff.

Technical safeguards include streaming the evidence on a delay to prevent real-time identification if security measures fail. This precedent follows the Fitzgerald Inquiry into police corruption in 1987, where a witness used a wooden screen, wig, and glasses to protect her identity while testifying.

Advertisement

Allegations of Union Misconduct

Eddy Gisonda stated that Doyle's testimony will reveal an industry plagued by significant problems attributed to senior unionists, contractors, and dangerous third-party operatives. These individuals, described as industry fixers, are alleged to be responsible for the illegal payments and coercive tactics currently under investigation.

The evidence suggests that these issues are not isolated incidents but part of a systemic pattern involving coordinated efforts by powerful figures within the construction sector. Commissioner Wood agreed that the personal safety of Doyle and those close to him would be at serious risk if his identity became known.

Government Officials Deny Political Motives

In related developments, former Department of Industrial Relations director-general Michael De'Ath denied allegations that he sacked deputy director-general Kym Bancroft to placate the CFMEU. De'Ath emphatically rejected claims that the decision was made to protect former minister Grace Grace.

Counsel assisting the inquiry, Dimitri Ternovski, argued that Bancroft's removal in 2023 was motivated by the union's hostility toward her. Bancroft had previously overseen the removal of Workplace Health and Safety Queensland construction compliance director Helen Burgess.

Advertisement

Ternovski also questioned De'Ath about the termination of the triage system for construction inspections. The inquiry continues to examine the intersection of union power, government regulation, and industrial safety standards in Queensland.