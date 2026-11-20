Queensland has named GHD and Whitewater Parks International to design its new 8000-seat whitewater centre at Birkdale and will bid to host the inaugural World Paddle Games in 2030 as an Olympic warm-up.

Queensland will bid to host the inaugural World Paddle Games in 2030 as an Olympic warm-up after locking in the design team for its new 8000-seat whitewater centre at Birkdale, Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie said on Friday.

Visiting the Birkdale site, Bleijie said Queensland-based professional services firm GHD would team up with Whitewater Parks International to lead the venue's design work. Bleijie said work at Birkdale is expected to begin at the tail end of 2027, and he expects the venue to be ready for the proposed 2030 event. That would be the dream, to have this done and ready and operating 2030 if that event comes to Queensland, he said.

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IOC Venue Distance Concerns Raised

However, the International Olympic Committee has a 20-minute travel time target between an athletes village and a competition venue, and Bleijie conceded Birkdale's distance from the Brisbane athletes village at Bowen Hills could require some compromise, even if the IOC did not have particularly strict rules. I am sure there will be safe plans in place in terms of transportation to and from all the venues, whether they are coming from the athletes village or there are temporary athletes villages put in place, he said.

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That is a matter that GIICA, the Games Independent Infrastructure and Co-ordination Authority, and Brisbane 32, the Games organising committee, will work out with the IOC, but nothing I have seen would give me any cause for concern that that is going to be an issue, Bleijie said. Olympic champion Jess Fox said the 2030 World Paddle Games would be a fitting curtain-raiser to the main event in 2032.

It will be a really exciting opportunity to test the course, to test our workforce, our volunteer base, our officials, and to get everyone excited about having the Games here in 2032, she said. Fox said having a second dedicated whitewater canoe venue in Australia, to complement the Penrith facility built for the Sydney 2000 Games, would be huge for her sport.

Jess Fox Hails Game Changing Venue

I have always loved that saying that you can be what you can see, and 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games is going to inspire so many kids, so many people to maybe start sport, but also to just stay active and to try something new or challenge themselves in a new way, she said. To be able to have a venue like this in Queensland is going to be a game changer for our sport, Fox said.

Post-Games, the venue would also act as a training venue for swiftwater rescue crews and surf lifesavers, with the SES and Queensland Fire Department also using the Redland Whitewater Centre for rescue training. Queensland Fire Department Commissioner Steve Smith said the whitewater centre would allow crews to train in Brisbane, whereas most training now happens in the Tully River, between Cairns and Townsville, and in Tasmania.

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Swiftwater Rescue Training Benefits for Queensland

More than 160 people were rescued in swiftwater operations across the state last wet season, Smith said, so access to an all-season training venue could prove to be a life-saver. It provides us with opportunities we have not had in our own backyard, and certainly from all Queenslanders point of view, the opportunities that provides Fire and Rescue and its specialist swift water firefighters is a benefit for all Queenslanders, he said.

Progress has also been made on two other Olympic venues, Bleijie said, with demolition work starting at Barlow Park in Cairns on Friday and BVN appointed as lead architect for the new Logan Indoor Sports Centre. An auditor has warned that 2032 Olympic builds will clash with hospitals and rail projects, adding scrutiny to the delivery schedule as Queensland prepares for the Games.