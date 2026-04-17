Queensland Child Safety Fails Oversight, Puts Vulnerable Children at Risk

An inquiry has revealed that the Queensland child safety department has failed to adequately license care providers for over a decade, leaving hundreds of high-risk children in the care of potentially unqualified individuals. Delays in safety checks and a surge in the number of unregulated providers have created a critical gap in child protection. The department is now working to address the backlog, but concerns remain about the safety and well-being of children currently in the system, with significant waitlists for family-based care and a substantial budget spent on expensive emergency placements.

Queensland 's child safety system has been exposed for significant oversight failures, with hundreds of high-risk children placed with care providers who have not undergone formal qualification assessments. This critical lapse has persisted for over a decade, allowing the growing sector of residential care to outpace essential safety checks.

Bernadette Harvey, deputy director-general of the Child Safety Department, informed the state's child safety inquiry that approximately one-third of children and young people currently in residential care remain with providers lacking formal assessments.

This situation is exacerbated by departmental policy, which exempts some emergency care providers from licensing, particularly when the department anticipates only short-term care for a child.

The inquiry revealed a concerning surge in the number of such providers, with approximately 20 new unregulated providers entering the system between 2020 and 2024 alone. Despite this growth, the department approved only eight licenses over a twelve-year period, from 2013 to 2026.

Harvey acknowledged the department's efforts to rectify this deficit, stating that half of the remaining unlicensed providers are currently undergoing the required safety assessments. She anticipates that by the end of the year, approximately 95 percent of providers will be part of the formal licensing process.

Compounding these concerns, the inquiry also brought to light a significant waiting list of 1600 children and young people in residential care who are deemed eligible for family-based placements. Harvey indicated that this waitlist has steadily increased over the past five years.

Potential contributing factors include a scarcity of funded placement options or difficulties in identifying suitable kinship carers. She further suggested that even with available funded places, a shortage of foster carers could be a significant impediment.

Counsel assisting the inquiry, Tom Diaz, highlighted the potential for substantial savings, estimating that placing every child on the waitlist with kin or family could save the state up to $700 million.

In response to the escalating crisis, Child Safety Minister Amanda Camm announced a new initiative on Thursday: a $27 million, two-year trial in partnership with three Queensland foster care agencies. This program aims to bolster the foster care sector by providing significant financial incentives.

On Friday, the inquiry examined the details of this new program, which offers $200,000 per carer, with half of this amount directly allocated to the carers themselves. Harvey indicated that the state is actively working to minimize or eliminate taxes on these direct payments. However, she conceded that this new model could inadvertently foster a primarily professional-based foster care system.

This prospect raises concerns about potential disparities, with Harvey anticipating that some existing carers, who provide care for highly complex young people, may perceive a lack of equity compared to those entering the system under the new trial.

The department's struggle to maintain adequate oversight of care providers, coupled with challenges in recruiting and retaining foster carers, has created a complex and concerning landscape for the well-being of vulnerable children in Queensland. The reliance on unregulated providers and the sheer volume of children awaiting suitable placements underscore the urgent need for systemic reform and increased investment in child protection services.

The financial implications of emergency placements, highlighted by the budget blowouts, further emphasize the cost-effectiveness of proactive and preventative measures, such as strengthening family-based care options and ensuring robust licensing and oversight of all care providers. The inquiry serves as a crucial catalyst for change, demanding accountability and driving the implementation of policies that prioritize the safety and best interests of every child.

The revelation that hundreds of high-risk children have been placed with potentially unqualified care providers due to a decade-long failure in safety checks by the Queensland government is a profound indictment of the state's child protection mechanisms.

The Child Safety Department's admission, through deputy director-general Bernadette Harvey, that a third of children in residential care remain with informally assessed providers is deeply concerning. This situation is compounded by the department's own policy allowing exemptions for emergency care providers when short-term placement is anticipated.

The inquiry's finding that the number of such unregulated providers has surged by approximately 20 between 2020 and 2024, while the department approved only eight licenses over a twelve-year period, paints a stark picture of systemic neglect.

Harvey's assurance that the department is working to close this gap, with half of the remaining unlicensed providers undergoing safety assessments and a target of 95 percent licensed by year-end, offers a glimmer of hope, but the damage and risk to vulnerable children already in care cannot be overstated.

The continued presence of unlicensed providers creates an unacceptable level of risk, as these individuals or organizations may not meet the stringent standards required to ensure the safety, well-being, and development of children.

This failure in due diligence not only jeopardizes the immediate welfare of these young people but also undermines the public trust in the child protection system. The long-term consequences of inadequate care can be devastating, impacting a child's emotional, psychological, and social development for years to come.

The inquiry’s examination of the growing waitlist of 1600 children eligible for family-based care, and the potential savings of $700 million if all were placed with kin or family, underscores the financial and human cost of this ongoing crisis.

The department’s acknowledgement of potential reasons for the waitlist, including a lack of funded places or difficulty finding suitable carers, highlights broader systemic issues that need to be addressed comprehensively.

The newly announced $27 million, two-year trial for foster care agencies, offering significant financial incentives to carers, is a commendable step, but questions remain about its long-term sustainability and whether it will truly address the underlying issues of carer recruitment and retention, or simply professionalize the system and create further disparities for existing carers





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