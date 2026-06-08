Queensland Childcare Centre Fined $15,000 After Toddler Lost in Bush Excursion

A Redland childcare centre has been fined $15,000 by Queensland's early childhood regulatory agency after a 23-month-old child wandered off during a bush excursion in September 2024. The court found the centre failed to supervise children and protect them from harm.

A Redland childcare centre that lost a child in the bush while on an excursion in late 2024 has been fined $15,000 by Queensland 's early childhood regulatory agency.

Alex Hills Early Education, on Windemere Road in Alexandra Hills, took the 23-month-old toddler off the centre's grounds as part of a pre-arranged bush excursion on September 25, a Brisbane court heard. A passer-by discovered the child alone and returned them to the centre's care. The Early Childhood Regulatory Authority said the centre had failed on two counts: it had not properly supervised children in its care, and it failed to protect them from harm or hazard.

Magistrate Michael Holohan found Alex Hills Early Education had provided a risk assessment for the excursion that was insufficient and did not cover all possible scenarios. He issued a fine of $15,000 to the centre and ordered the company to pay $1,750 in legal costs to the regulator but did not record a conviction. The incident has raised serious concerns about childcare safety protocols and the adequacy of risk assessments for off-site activities.

According to the Education Department, which oversees the regulator, the fine reflected the fact that the child could have been seriously injured or died while left unsupervised outside the centre. A departmental statement said that if steps taken by an approved provider to ensure children's health and safety are inadequate, the regulatory authority will not hesitate to take appropriate action. The case underscores the importance of rigorous supervision and comprehensive planning for excursions involving young children.

Childcare experts emphasize that even a momentary lapse in attention can lead to dangerous situations, especially in unfamiliar outdoor environments. Bush excursions, while educational, carry inherent risks that must be mitigated through careful staff-to-child ratios, clear boundaries, and emergency procedures. In the wake of the incident, Alex Hills Early Education is required to review its policies and implement stricter safety measures. The centre has not publicly commented on the fine or the court's findings.

However, the regulatory authority has indicated it will continue to monitor the centre's compliance and may impose further sanctions if necessary. This case serves as a stark reminder to all early childhood education providers that the safety of children must be the highest priority. Parents in the community have expressed relief that the child was found unharmed but remain concerned about how such an event could occur.

The incident has prompted calls for tighter regulations and mandatory safety training for staff conducting off-site excursions. Local parent groups have organized meetings to discuss childcare safety and advocate for stronger oversight. Beyond the legal penalties, the reputational damage to the centre may have long-term effects. Enrolment could decline as parents seek alternative providers with stronger safety records.

The broader early childhood sector is also taking note, with many centres reviewing their own excursion protocols to prevent similar incidents. While the fine of $15,000 may seem modest relative to the potential harm, it sends a clear message that negligence will not be tolerated. The Qld government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all children in care are safe and that providers adhere to strict standards.

The case is a cautionary tale for the industry and a reminder that the well-being of children is paramount. It also highlights the need for continuous improvement in risk management practices across all early childhood settings. In comparison to other similar incidents, fines have varied widely depending on the severity and outcome. In 2023, another Queensland centre was fined $10,000 for a drowning incident, while a Victorian centre faced a $50,000 penalty for leaving a child on a bus.

The variation suggests that courts consider the specific circumstances and potential for harm. The Alex Hills case, where the child was found unharmed, may have influenced the magistrate's decision not to record a conviction.

Nevertheless, the regulatory authority has made it clear that any failure in supervision is unacceptable. Moving forward, the sector expects more stringent enforcement and perhaps legislative changes to mandate minimum staffing ratios during excursions. The incident also highlights the importance of parent communication and transparency when incidents occur. In this case, parents were reportedly notified after the child was found, but some have criticized the delay in informing them





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Childcare Fine Bush Excursion Toddler Lost Queensland Early Childhood Regulation

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