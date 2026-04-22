Queensland Cold Case Reopened, NDIS Overhaul & Victorian Worker Benefit – National News Roundup

A comprehensive overview of recent Australian news, including the reopening of the Leanne Holland murder case, changes to the NDIS, a unique Anzac Day benefit for Victorian construction workers, and various legal and social incidents.

After decades of silence, a chilling cold case has been reignited in Queensland with the reopening of the investigation into the murder of Leanne Holland , a schoolgirl from Goodna.

The case, one of the state’s most prominent unsolved mysteries, has remained a source of grief and unanswered questions for 35 years. This renewed focus offers a glimmer of hope to the Holland family and potentially a path towards justice. Simultaneously, in Victoria, a unique situation has arisen concerning the Anzac Day long weekend.

Construction workers involved in the state’s ambitious Big Build infrastructure projects will be granted the long weekend as a period of rest, despite the day not being officially declared a public holiday across the entire state. This decision highlights the importance placed on the wellbeing of the workforce contributing to these significant projects, but also raises questions about equity for workers in other sectors.

Further adding to the diverse news landscape, an actor recently cleared of charges related to an incident at a protest has declared her continued commitment to activism and speaking out on issues she passionately believes in. The case, which involved allegations of inappropriate physical contact with a Parliament House worker, sparked considerable debate about the boundaries of protest and the rights of individuals.

The actor’s resolve to remain vocal underscores the power of protest and the importance of defending freedom of expression. However, this is juxtaposed with concerning revelations regarding the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). A significant overhaul of the NDIS is underway, and as part of this restructuring, a subsidy for private health cover for older Australians is slated for removal.

This change is expected to impact many individuals and has prompted scrutiny regarding the accessibility and affordability of healthcare for seniors. Compounding these concerns, investigations have revealed widespread instances of providers exploiting the NDIS system, particularly in western Sydney, where rorting has been identified as a significant problem. This abuse of the system undermines the NDIS’s core purpose of providing essential support to people with disabilities and necessitates urgent action to ensure accountability and prevent further exploitation.

The legal system has also been active, with a man in Melbourne receiving an 11-year prison sentence for a series of unprovoked stabbing attacks. The perpetrator, the son of a well-known criminal, terrorized the city with random acts of violence, causing significant fear and harm. The severity of the sentence reflects the seriousness of the crimes and the need to protect the community.

In a separate incident in Brisbane, a dramatic arrest unfolded after a man allegedly stole cash directly from a bank within a bustling shopping centre. The swift response of law enforcement led to the suspect’s apprehension, highlighting the vigilance of police in maintaining public safety. The incident involving the actor and the Parliament House worker continues to generate discussion, with some accusing the actor of violating a ‘girl code’ due to her actions during the protest.

This highlights the complex social dynamics at play and the varying perspectives on acceptable protest behavior. These diverse stories, ranging from cold case investigations to infrastructure projects, legal proceedings, and social controversies, paint a comprehensive picture of the current events shaping Australia





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