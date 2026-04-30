Queensland Cricket Resists BBL Privatization as CA Explores Alternative Models

Queensland Cricket rejects Cricket Australia’s plan to sell stakes in Big Bash League teams, preferring to retain control of the Brisbane Heat. CA now explores a phased privatization model as global franchise cricket investment grows.

Queensland Cricket has reaffirmed its commitment to retaining full control of the Brisbane Heat , the state’s Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, rather than risk selling a stake to private investors.

This decision comes as Cricket Australia’s ambitious plan to privatize stakes in the eight BBL teams faces significant resistance from key state associations. Queensland has joined New South Wales in rejecting the initial privatization proposal, citing concerns over long-term governance and financial stability.

Meanwhile, the Victorian, Western Australian, and Tasmanian cricket associations have expressed support for the BBL privatization plans, while South Australia remains open to the idea for other states but insists on maintaining control of the Adelaide Strikers for now. Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg acknowledged that the organization would have proceeded with testing the market if five of the six states had backed the privatization proposal.

Instead, he will now explore South Australia’s preferred model, where some states introduce private capital immediately, while others follow later. Greenberg emphasized that the goal has always been to maximize market value through a unified approach. We’ve just moved to trying to analyze what a different model might look like, and is there a model where some states are taking private capital and some states aren’t? he said.

We would have to get some deep analysis to understand the impacts on Australian cricket. Because to do this, it needs to benefit the entire sport, and we have to look at that lens in the decisions that we make. Greenberg assured that the BBL will operate as usual next season while CA explores alternative revenue streams to remain competitive with global white-ball competitions like The Hundred in the UK.

The financial landscape of franchise cricket continues to evolve, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) leading the charge and attracting significant investment, including in leagues like South Africa and the UAE. Greenberg revealed that while some states are open to IPL franchises acquiring stakes in BBL clubs, others are hesitant. He also dismissed New South Wales’ suggestion of using gambling revenue to fund cricket, stating that such a model is not aligned with CA’s values.

Private investment is inevitable if Australian cricket wants to compete with the rest of the world, Greenberg said. When private investors do come, it could mean changes to the colours and branding of franchises. There’ll be some states who will have a great affinity to their brand and their colours, and there’ll be some states who don’t.

And I’m sure there’ll be some investors who will look at brands and colours and see that as a huge part of their investment, and others who won’t





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