Queensland E-Bike Regulation Protest: Riders Challenge Draconian Speed Limits and Licensing Rules

A massive community response is brewing in Queensland as cyclists prepare to protest new proposed restrictions on electric bicycles, including restrictive speed limits and licensing laws.

Hundreds of cycling enthusiasts and commuters are preparing to take a stand against proposed e-mobility regulations in Queensland. On Thursday evening, a significant number of riders are expected to traverse the traffic lanes of the Story Bridge during peak hour.

This action comes on the eve of a highly anticipated report that is expected to endorse a series of stringent restrictions on low-speed electric bicycles. The protest, organized to voice community opposition, will see participants departing from Martin Street in Fortitude Valley and heading toward Mowbray Park in East Brisbane.

The choice of route is deeply symbolic, as it highlights the impossible dilemma riders face: either travel at a sluggish ten kilometers per hour on shared paths or risk their lives by mixing with high-speed motor vehicle traffic on the main bridge. The controversy centers on recommendations from a committee dominated by the LNP, which suggests a total ban on riders under the age of sixteen using legal e-bikes.

Furthermore, the proposed rules include a strict speed limit of ten kilometers per hour on shared paths and footpaths. There is also a proposal to mandate driver licenses for e-bike users, a move that would make Queensland only the second jurisdiction worldwide to implement such a requirement, following New Jersey in the United States.

Police Assistant Commissioner Rhys Wildman has supported the licensing requirement, arguing that it would simplify the process for officers to identify riders during traffic stops or accidents. However, advocates argue that such laws are overreaching and could alienate people who rely on e-bikes as their primary mode of transport because they cannot drive.

Adding to the legal complexity is a requirement for legal e-bikes—defined as those limited to 250 watts with pedal assistance up to 25 kilometers per hour—to comply with the international standard EN15194:2017. Because this standard was updated recently, many e-bikes currently owned by Queenslanders would suddenly become illegal.

While the Department of Transport and Main Roads has suggested they are looking into the issue and that their intent is to follow general standards rather than a specific version, the uncertainty has caused widespread anxiety among owners. Premier David Crisafulli has maintained a firm stance on the crackdown, acknowledging that while some may be disadvantaged, the safety of the broader community remains the priority. Technical experts and safety advocates are divided on the impact of the proposed speed limits.

Arkadiy Matsekh, a scientist from Foucault Dynamics, has pointed out that the physics of two-wheeled vehicle stability have remained unchanged since the 19th century. He argues that bicycles can become unstable at speeds below eleven kilometers per hour, suggesting that a ten kilometer per hour limit is not only impractical but potentially unsafe.

This is echoed by Transport and Main Roads guidelines, which state that on well-designed paths, cyclists typically travel between 15 and 25 kilometers per hour with minimal risk to pedestrians. Despite this, government officials like Andrew Mahon have insisted that the choice of where to ride remains with the individual, though critics argue that pushing riders off paths and onto roads is a dangerous outcome. The debate also includes perspectives from accessibility advocates.

Vision Australia has expressed the view that e-mobility devices should be banned from footpaths entirely, arguing that even a speed of ten kilometers per hour poses a significant risk to people who are blind or have low vision. On the other hand, E Bike Safety Australia and the AMAQ have expressed concerns about the rigidity of the proposed amendments, suggesting that speed limits should be reviewed to ensure they are fit for purpose rather than arbitrarily set.

Kathryn Good of the Story Bridge Active Travel Alliance emphasized that these rules force a choice between impractical, unsafe, or inaccessible options, essentially pushing people back into cars and undermining the state's goals for active transport and carbon reduction





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