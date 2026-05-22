Queensland Facing Dermatologist Shortage: People with Psoriasis and Other Skin Conditions Struggle without Specialists

The Cancer Council of Queensland reported a shortage of dermatologists across the region, including Rockhampton. Healthcare providers like Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service are seeking new dermatologists, and Queensland Health is investing in telehealth and patient outreach programs. Despite investments, the scarcity of dermatologists remains a challenge for people with complex skin conditions.

Rockhampton resident Samara Watson lives with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. According to research by the Cancer Council, a shortage of dermatologists across regional Queensland, including Rockhampton, has been revealed.

The availability of locally based specialists is limited, with some regions having no dermatologists whatsoever. The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service is seeking a new dermatologist for the region, while Queensland Health is investing in telehealth and patient outreach services. The Rockhampton mum discusses her struggles with her complex skin condition, requiring constant steroid medication and ointments, and the lack of access to a dermatologist in her town.

The Cancer Council's Daniel Lindsay has published research showing a shortage of dermatologists in Queensland outside Cairns, Townsville, and the state's south-east. Online services like Tele-Derm can provide skin diagnoses, but patients with complex skin conditions require a face-to-face specialist. Patients with dermatology-specific conditions are the most impacted by workforce shortages. Training specialists within regional areas is a focus of the dermatology college.

Amanda Sealey, another patient with lupus, discusses her struggles and lack of options





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