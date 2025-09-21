Queensland Family Devastated After Son's Body Returned from Bali Without Heart

A Queensland family is reeling after their son, who died in Bali, was returned without his heart. The death of the 23-year-old is under investigation.

A Queensland family is grappling with unimaginable grief after the body of their son, Byron Haddow, a young man from Noosa, was returned from Bali without his heart. The 23-year-old FIFO worker tragically passed away in mysterious circumstances on the popular Indonesian holiday island in May. The circumstances surrounding his death have been shrouded in uncertainty, with the family raising serious concerns and the Indonesian authorities launching an investigation.

Initially found unconscious in a pool, the official cause of death has been listed as drowning, but the family disputes this, highlighting inconsistencies and raising suspicions of foul play. The situation has been further compounded by the inexplicable absence of Byron's heart, a discovery that has deepened the family's distress and added another layer of complexity to an already harrowing ordeal. The lack of transparency and the inexplicable actions of those handling the remains have left the family in a state of bewilderment, with the official autopsy ordered and conducted after his death. His mother recounts the moment she learned the heartbreaking news that her son's heart was missing, a shock that left her emotionally shattered and devastated. They were eager to give Byron a proper farewell and burial, but this added a further layer of shock to the whole ordeal.\The repatriation process itself was fraught with challenges and delays, adding to the family's anguish. After waiting four weeks to have Byron's body returned to Australia, the family was finally able to bring him home. However, the discovery of the missing heart during a second autopsy in Queensland was a devastating blow. The family's agony was further intensified when they were later informed that they would need to pay an additional $700 to retrieve their son's heart, which was returned to them months after his funeral and burial were already completed. This added insult to the already grievous injury of losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances. The family's ordeal doesn't end there, because there is also a continuing investigation into the inconsistencies in the official report and the nature of Byron’s death. Byron's mother publicly expressed her belief that he was set up and that his death was not accidental. She cited the presence of cuts on his body as evidence that contradicts the official cause of death. The family is now left navigating the complexities of a coronial investigation, attempting to understand the circumstances that led to their son's untimely death. Despite the official cause of death being recorded as drowning, Byron’s family disputes this, stating that it “doesn’t add up” and that Byron’s death was not what it seems. The circumstances surrounding his death are now under investigation by authorities in both Indonesia and Australia.\The tragic loss of Byron Haddow has deeply impacted the community, as tributes poured in from friends and acquaintances. Byron was remembered as a kind, considerate, and funny individual, whose positive impact on the lives of those around him was undeniable. His friends shared fond memories of laughter and shared experiences, illustrating the love and respect he garnered throughout his life. One friend remembers Byron as someone who would “give the shirt off his back.” The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) has been contacted for comment, however, there has been no response so far. The investigation into Byron's death remains ongoing, with the family seeking answers and justice for their beloved son. The case underscores the importance of transparent and thorough investigations in cases of death abroad. The family’s quest for truth and closure continues as they navigate the complexities of international investigations and legal processes, hoping to bring those responsible for his death to account. The entire situation emphasizes the profound emotional toll on families facing the loss of a loved one far from home, and the added hardship caused by bureaucratic hurdles and unanswered questions. His family is currently dealing with a level of pain that is both overwhelming and unimaginable





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bali Death Investigation Missing Heart Family

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Not sure what to think now’: Danger devastated for great mate after shattering GF blowAFL: Geelong star Tom Stewart has been subbed out with concussion following a controversial tackle from Hawthorn's Mabior Chol.

Read more »

Conservatives Urge Queensland Premier to Address Coal Royalties and Abandon Net ZeroAt the Conservative Political Action Conference in Brisbane, prominent conservatives voiced support for Premier David Crisafulli to address coal royalties and called for the Liberal Party to abandon its net-zero commitment, exposing a rift between the party leadership and its conservative base.

Read more »

Conservatives Urge Queensland Premier to Address Coal Royalties, Question Net Zero CommitmentAt the Conservative Political Action Conference in Brisbane, prominent figures voiced concerns about Queensland's coal royalties and the Liberal Party's net zero commitment, highlighting a division between the party leadership and its conservative base.

Read more »

Measles Outbreak Spreads to Third Queensland Region, Prompting Health WarningsA measles outbreak in Queensland expands with a third region reporting a case. Health authorities are issuing warnings and urging vaccination, particularly for those traveling overseas. The outbreak underscores the need for increased vigilance and highlights the importance of vaccination.

Read more »

Tyres stolen in late-night heist on Queensland businessA dozen trailer tyres have been stolen in an elaborate late-night heist at a business in Hervey Bay in southern Queensland.

Read more »

Crisafulli resists pressure to change Queensland’s coal royalties regimeThe premier has rejected calls from his own side of politics to “sort out” coal royalties, vowing instead to keep his election pledge to maintain the status quo.

Read more »