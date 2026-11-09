Queensland Reviews Fraud in Victim Assist Scheme After Payouts Reach $244 Million

The Queensland government is investigating potential fraud in Victim Assist Queensland after payouts surged to almost $244 million in 2024-25. Experts warn any changes must not create new barriers for victims of violent crime.

The Queensland government is investigating potential fraud in Victim Assist Queensland after the scheme's payouts surged to almost 244 million dollars in the 2024-25 financial year.

Youth justice and victim support minister Laura Gerber urged anyone with evidence of fraud or rorting to come forward. The scheme provides financial assistance to victims of crime for expenses such as counselling, legal advice, moving costs, and one-off lump sums for primary victims of violent crime. Gerber said fraud in the scheme harms the people it is meant to help. Our priority is supporting victims, including domestic and family violence victims, she said.

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Any financial assistance fraud is not only a crime but takes support away from victims in their time of need. She did not rule out tightening the scheme's criteria to clamp down on dodgy claims and did not comment on the dramatic increase in payouts. The cost of the scheme has grown sharply in recent years.

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Victim Assist Payouts Surge To 244 Million

It paid out almost 244 million dollars in 2024-25, up from 100 million dollars the previous financial year and just under 40 million dollars in 2022-23. The total paid out in recent years is almost half a billion dollars. In some cases, victims can access compensation through Victim Assist Queensland without having reported to police, including through a doctor or psychologist.

Associate professor doctor Heather Lovatt, director of the Queensland Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research, said alleged fraud should be investigated but warned against creating new obstacles. Sexual assault and domestic violence is traumatic enough, and you want victim survivors feeling they can come forward, she said.

Experts Warn Against Obstacles For Victims

Any potential rorting should be investigated, but it needs to be very carefully considered with how you build in greater risk-mitigation and governance that does not involve making it more difficult for those applying. Lovatt said she had seen the importance of the scheme firsthand. We know that when you are leaving or trying to leave a situation, you are often leaving with nothing, you may well go into poverty, she said.

To be able to access financial support, and also to be linked with the right people that can provide further support, is just so vital. Gillian O'Brien, director of the Sexual Violence Prevention Association, also urged the government to consider any sweeping changes to the scheme carefully. If there were any changes to assessment processes, the last thing I would want to see is going backwards to requiring police reporting for all matters, she said.

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Calls To Avoid Requiring Police Reporting

Sexual assault and domestic violence are traumatic enough, and highly under-reported, often committed by someone the victim knows and trusts, and this would be a significant barrier for many victims to apply to the scheme. O'Brien said Victim Assist Queensland made a significant difference to many people's lives and had many safeguards in place to prevent fraud.

While checks and balances need to be in place, we need to ensure we do not place undue burden on victim survivors to prove they are worthy, she said. The government has not answered questions about any internal investigations to assess the scheme's effectiveness. The office of Laura Gerber has urged anyone with information about rorting of the scheme to come forward.