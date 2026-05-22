Queensland government invests $80 million in ecotourism and surf park projects for Gold Coast

The Queensland government is investing $80 million in two tourism projects in the Gold Coast hinterland. One project will develop an ecotourism venture known as Numinbah Escape, which includes a 34-site camping ground, amenities, and adventure activities. Another project focuses on a zipline development in the Springbrook National Park, making it the country's longest zipline and aligning it with the hinterland town.

The Queensland government has announced its support for two tourism ventures in the Gold Coast hinterland, with a major ecotourism project and a surf park.

The ecotourism venture aims to develop a fully functional zipline in the Springbrook National Park, spanning over a mile, which would be the longest one in the country. Meanwhile, another project will convert a 120-hectare land parcel into a camping ground, adventure park, and activities centre known as Numinbah Escape. A total of $80 million is allocated to launch tourism initiatives across the state before the 2032 Olympics, including funds for these projects





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