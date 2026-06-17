Queensland Government Pledges $100 Million Boost for Social and Affordable Housing

An extra $100 million will be allocated in Queensland's upcoming state budget to accelerate the construction of social and community homes. The funding is part of a broader $5.7 billion commitment aimed at delivering 2,000 such homes annually, a significant increase from previous delivery rates. The government also defends its removal of affordable housing mandates from state projects, citing expert advice that it will increase overall supply and market-driven affordability.

The Queensland government has announced an additional $100 million in funding to support social and affordable housing, set to be included in next week's state budget .

This announcement was made by Queensland Treasurer David Janetzki, who also serves as Minister for Home Ownership, during a housing affordability summit in Brisbane. The funding boost is part of the Crisafulli government's broader strategy to significantly increase the delivery of social and community homes over the coming years.

This move comes as the government defends its decision to remove affordable housing requirements from state-facilitated developments, a policy shift it argues will actually boost overall housing supply and affordability by partnering more effectively with the private sector. Treasurer Janetzki emphasized the scale of the government's ambition, stating that the previous Labor government delivered an average of only 509 social and community homes per year. The current administration is targeting four times that figure.

The new $100 million injection adds to the $5.6 billion already committed in last year's budget, creating a total of $5.7 billion to be spent over the next four years. Housing Minister Sam O'Connor detailed that this substantial investment is aimed at achieving a target of 2,000 new social and community homes annually, with an overarching goal of constructing 53,500 properties by 2044.

He noted that there are currently 6,500 homes under construction and that meeting the 2,000 per year target is a priority for the current year. This effort addresses a pressing need, as the state's social housing wait list peaked in October with approximately 26,500 Queenslanders awaiting assistance. In defending the scrapping of affordable housing mandates, government officials pointed to advice from the Queensland Productivity Commission.

Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie explained that the evidence suggested the previous mandates were counterproductive, decreasing overall affordability and project viability while hindering housing supply. The government's position is that removing these requirements and instead partnering with the private sector allows the market to function more efficiently, ultimately leading to greater housing availability, which the government equates with improved affordability. The fundamental belief expressed is that increasing overall supply will drive down building costs and make homes more accessible.

Further policy announcements related to housing affordability and investment are anticipated when the Crisafulli government delivers its second state budget on June 23





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Queensland Housing Affordability Social Housing State Budget Crisafulli Government Funding Boost Construction Wait List Productivity Commission Supply

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