Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls has spoken with families of patients who died waiting for ambulances, as new figures show ramping remains above 40 per cent. He defended his leadership amid opposition criticism.

Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls has spoken with several families of people who died waiting for an ambulance over the past five months and has organised to meet with one family.

He confirmed the contact after sustained media pressure and accusations he lacked compassion. Speaking at a 45-minute press conference outside the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane on Tuesday, Nicholls described one conversation as heartwarming. He said the family told him about the love they had for their lost relative and how much that person would be missed.

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Clinical Reviews Underway for Ambulance Deaths

The minister said clinical incident reviews are under way for all seven patients who died while waiting for an ambulance in the past five months, including three deaths in one weekend and six since July. The reviews are expected to be completed in the next two weeks, and families are also being briefed by Queensland Ambulance Service commissioner Craig Emery. Nicholls said he offered the families access to the clinical incident review.

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Nicholls denied dodging reporters after holding only an 11-minute doorstop press conference at state parliament last week, where he held a folder labelled Labor's hospital failures. He said he had never not fronted up to the media and had never run away from responsibility. When asked whether he should have responded to the deaths differently, he said he wakes up every morning and could do things differently.

The opposition leader, Steven Miles, said reaching out to the families was the least the minister could do. He said it was not just an exercise in showing empathy but also an opportunity for Nicholls to learn what is going on in the community so he can address it. Miles criticised the short press conference and the folder, saying it told Queenslanders everything they needed to know about Nicholls, describing him as heartless and lacking empathy.

Minister Defends Health Portfolio Leadership

Nicholls defended his leadership of the health portfolio, saying it was an exciting time for the sector despite recent tragedies and mounting pressure on the state's hospital system. He applauded efforts to address hospital bed shortages, reduce ramping figures and move stranded aged care patients into appropriate facilities. He rejected suggestions that Premier David Crisafulli had threatened to terminate his position if he failed to reduce ramping rates to 30 per cent by the next election.

The latest figures from Queensland Health show the quarterly statewide ramping rate improved by 4.6 percentage points compared to last year but remained at 40.8 per cent. Nicholls said the premier had set an expectation through charter letters to focus on reducing the ambulance ramping rate down to 30 per cent, and he remained totally focused on that number.

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The ramping rate is the percentage of ambulance patients who wait longer than 30 minutes to be transferred into emergency department care after arriving at a public hospital. Miles said the current health crisis was caused by the Crisafulli government's decision to delay hospital beds and revoke growth funding across all hospitals. He also criticised the government for releasing dozens of ads spruiking the delivery of new hospital beds, which he labelled an effort to gaslight Queenslanders.

Government Spruiks New Hospital Bed Progress

He said the government seemed more focused on telling Queenslanders how good they think they are doing than actually fixing the crisis. Nicholls spoke outside the Princess Alexandra Hospital to spruik progress on an expansion project to deliver 249 new beds. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027, but it will take months for the beds to slowly come online.

He said it will be better when those beds are delivered and that is why the government is relentlessly focused on delivering all of those beds as quickly as possible.