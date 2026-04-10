Queensland Independent MP Jimmy Sullivan Found Dead

Independent Queensland MP Jimmy Sullivan, 44, has been found dead at his home in Stafford. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Independent Queensland MP Jimmy Sullivan , 44, has been found dead at his home in Stafford , Brisbane. Police were called to his residence around 10:15 PM on Thursday and discovered his body. Authorities have indicated that the death is not considered suspicious, and a report will be compiled for the coroner. The news has sent shockwaves through the Queensland political landscape, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum.

Sullivan's sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences for his family and loved ones, underscoring the impact he had on his community and the broader state. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation, but initial reports suggest no foul play was involved. The coroner's report will provide a more detailed account of the events leading up to his death, offering further insight into the tragic loss of the prominent figure.\Sullivan's political career was marked by a shift from the Labor party to an independent stance. He was initially elected to parliament as a Labor MP in 2020, representing the Stafford electorate. During his time with Labor, he served as the assistant minister for justice and veterans affairs under former premier Steven Miles. He also had family ties to politics, being the son of former Labor MP Terry Sullivan, who also represented Stafford. Before entering politics, Sullivan had a distinguished career in law, having served as a chief of staff to former attorney general Yvette D'Ath and working in various legal roles. He was re-elected in the 2024 state election, despite a significant swing against the Miles government, but soon after faced internal conflict within the Labor party, leading to a period of leave to address medical and legal issues. He was subsequently disendorsed by Labor in May 2025, forcing him to serve as an independent. During this time, he openly discussed his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attributing it to the death of his first daughter. The former premier and other members expressed their support and offered condolences on the occasion.\His departure from Labor was marked by a series of events, including an alleged domestic incident that led to police involvement. Sullivan publicly shared his vulnerability in parliament, speaking about his mental health challenges. This honesty and the circumstances of his life and political career led to a great deal of respect, further illustrating the complexities and personal struggles that politicians often face. He had a deep connection to his electorate, having grown up and attended school in Stafford. Prior to politics, he had worked as a lawyer and as a former judge's associate in the district court of Queensland. Furthermore, his experience extended to Canberra, Brisbane, and Washington DC, where he worked in government and law reform. This included a position in the office of Democratic senator Ron Wyden. His diverse background and experience, combined with his dedication to his community, made him a respected figure in Queensland politics. His loss is felt deeply by those who knew him and by the broader Queensland community, who will remember him for his service and contributions





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