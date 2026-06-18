Queensland Inquiry Probes CFMEU Overlapping Roles and Tax Liability

Queensland's Commission of Inquiry into the CFMEU is investigating whether overlapping leadership roles and financial flows between the union and related entities are unlawful, potentially exposing the organization to tax liabilities and other legal consequences.

Queensland's Commission of Inquiry into the CFMEU is examining whether overlapping roles held by former leaders on related bodies, and the financial flows between these entities and the union, could be unlawful and expose the union to significant tax liabilities.

In an opening statement on Thursday, senior counsel assisting the inquiry, Meagher, argued that this evidence is central to understanding the purpose for which the CFMEU collected its funds. This purpose, he said, goes to the heart of whether the union properly paid its taxes. Under Australian tax law, unions are exempt from income tax only if their income and assets are used solely for the purposes for which they are established.

If the inquiry finds that funds were diverted to non-union purposes or to related entities that operated outside the union's charitable or industrial objectives, the CFMEU could lose its tax-exempt status and face back taxes, penalties, and interest. Commissioner Stuart Wood AM KC remarked that he had never previously heard an argument that the exemption should be removed, indicating the novelty and seriousness of the case.

The inquiry heard evidence from forensic accountant Natalie Faulkner on Wednesday, who detailed a network of related entities linked to the CFMEU through workplace agreements and shared officeholders. These entities include trusts, foundations, and companies that appear to have overlapping directors and officers with the union. Meagher argued that where office holdings overlap, the knowledge of union figures becomes the knowledge of the other entities as a matter of law.

This legal principle has significant implications because it means that charities and other tax-exempt bodies associated with the union could be deemed to have acted with full awareness of any improper purposes. If a charity distributed funds for a purpose it knew was not charitable, it would become taxable, and its directors could face personal liability for breaches of corporations law, competition law, and trust law.

The inquiry is exploring whether these related entities were used as conduits to channel union funds into activities that were not in line with the union's registered objects, such as political campaigning or private benefit to individuals. Criminal governance expert Professor Federico Varese gave evidence via video link on Thursday, discussing the governance structures of large organizations and how overlapping roles can facilitate misconduct.

Varese, a criminology professor, explained that when the same individuals hold positions in multiple related bodies, it can concentrate power and reduce oversight, making it easier to divert funds or engage in self-dealing. The inquiry is also examining the money trail to determine if funds were used to support industrial action or other activities that might not qualify for tax exemption. The case has broader implications for the regulation of trade unions and related entities in Australia.

If the commission recommends changes to tax laws or governance requirements, it could lead to increased scrutiny of union-linked charities and foundations. The inquiry is expected to continue for several weeks, with further evidence from financial experts, union officials, and regulators. The outcome could have significant financial and legal consequences for the CFMEU and its officers





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CFMEU Tax Liability Inquiry Overlapping Roles Union Governance

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