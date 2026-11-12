Queensland Labor Leader Steven Miles Apologises for BPIC Construction Policy After CFMEU Inquiry

Steven Miles has apologised for the Best Practice Industry Conditions policy after a CFMEU inquiry found it inflated costs by at least 20 per cent on three major projects. The government is considering urgent recommendations for a new building code and regulator.

Queensland Opposition Leader Steven Miles has apologised for the Labor government's Best Practice Industry Conditions (BPIC) policy, after a CFMEU inquiry found it inflated costs on major taxpayer-funded projects by at least 20 per cent.

The interim report, released late on Wednesday, estimated the policy caused hundreds of millions of dollars in extra costs. The commission of inquiry led by Stuart Wood KC is investigating alleged union misconduct in Queensland. Commissioner Wood described BPIC as damaging and said it drove up construction costs by at least 20 per cent across three projects: Brisbane's Cross River Rail, the Centenary Bridge upgrade and the Gold Coast Light Rail.

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Inquiry warns true cost higher

Commissioner Wood called the estimate conservative and warned the true financial toll could be higher because it excluded costs associated with project delays. The inquiry recommended the Crisafulli government introduce a new state building code and establish a dedicated regulator to monitor and enforce compliance. The BPIC policy was introduced in 2018 under premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and expanded to apply to all major government projects valued at over $100 million.

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On Thursday, Mr Miles said he accepted responsibility for the policy, but maintained it had been well-intentioned. I acted when I could but I accept that I could have and should have acted sooner, and for not acting sooner, I apologise, Mr Miles said.

It's clear from both the administration that we put in place and the findings of the commission of inquiry that the door was left too far open and that the CFMEU and some contractors misused that policy. He added that BPIC will never again be a policy of the Queensland Labor Party that I lead, or a government that I lead.

Labor warns of widening impacts

Mr Miles said Labor would carefully consider the report's recommendations for a new building code and regulator, warning they could have far widening, far ranging impacts on the work of hardworking Queenslanders. On the LNP government's new industrial relations bill before parliament, Mr Miles identified proposed ministerial powers to terminate industrial action under some circumstances and the tightening of eligibility to make psychological injury claims as specific areas of concern for Labor.

He said the bill takes away a lot of rights of workers. The Crisafulli government suspended the BPIC policy shortly after coming to office in 2024. Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie said the government had already committed to introducing a building code and was examining the commissioner's calls for reform. We are going through the report now, we're considering the report, we're going to meet with stakeholders in the coming days to proceed with this, Mr Bleijie said.

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He said the changes could be implemented through government policy without the need for legislation. We did do the productivity commission report and it did recommend a similar code. I understand construction stakeholders are on board, Mr Bleijie said. He said the proposed code would target bullying and intimidation on construction sites, while protecting workplace safety and freedom of association.

Builders back urgent code reform

Commissioner Wood warned of a pressing need for reform, citing extensive and highly disturbing evidence of alleged union misconduct and cost blowouts on major projects. Master Builders Queensland said a new construction code and dedicated regulator were urgently needed to restore productivity and accountability across the industry. Deputy CEO Michael Hopkins warned that while the Crisafulli government had scrapped BPIC, many agreements negotiated under the policy remained in place and would progressively expire over the next 12 months.

The true test during re-negotiations will be if the code gives industry the power to reject unreasonable union demands and clauses which give unions control of building sites, Mr Hopkins said. He said the organisation would work with the government and industry to finalise the proposed code.