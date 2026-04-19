Queensland Labor Proposes Bill to Bolster Abuse Victim Justice After High Court Ruling

The Queensland Labor opposition plans to introduce a private member's bill to parliament, aiming to close a legal loophole that has hindered some victims of institutional abuse from seeking justice. This move follows a High Court decision that limited the vicarious liability of institutions for the actions of their members, prompting calls for legislative reform to ensure accountability and support for survivors.

Queensland's Labor Party is set to introduce a private member's bill to parliament, a legislative move designed to address what they describe as a critical 'loophole' that currently prevents a significant number of victims of institutional abuse from obtaining justice. This initiative arises in the wake of a landmark 2024 High Court decision which determined that the Catholic Church was not vicariously liable for the abuse perpetrated by one of its priests.

The opposition argues that this ruling effectively shields both perpetrators of abuse and the institutions that empowered them, creating a barrier to accountability for those who have suffered profound harm. The party's shadow attorney-general, Meaghan Scanlon, has asserted that the Queensland government has a moral obligation to 'stand with victims' and has criticized the current administration for its perceived inaction since the High Court's judgment over a year ago. The context for this proposed legislation is significant, with other Australian states already taking steps to broaden institutional liability. Following the High Court's decision, both the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and Victoria have successfully passed legislation that expands the legal responsibility of various organisations, including churches, sporting groups, and other entities, to encompass the actions of individuals who have committed acts of abuse. This proactive approach by neighboring states underscores the growing recognition of the need for robust legal frameworks to protect vulnerable individuals and hold institutions accountable for the environment they foster and the harm that can occur within them. The Queensland Labor Party's bill seeks to align the state's legal provisions with these broader trends, aiming to ensure that no victim is left without recourse due to technical legal definitions of responsibility. Victims and their advocates have voiced strong support for such legislative changes, emphasizing the enduring impact of their experiences and the critical need for institutions to acknowledge and address the harm caused. Diane Carpenter, a survivor of state wardship who spent her formative years in an orphanage near Rockhampton, articulated the deep-seated desire of survivors for a system that offers them validation and justice. She stated that for all survivors, this is what they have been waiting for. Val Cooper, another survivor of abuse, powerfully conveyed the profound and lasting damage inflicted by her experiences. She described a childhood characterized by survival rather than joy, a constant state of fear, sadness, and an overwhelming burden of responsibility that no child should ever have to bear. Cooper poignantly added that this enduring trauma remains a part of her, leaving her exhausted. She highlighted the devastating emotional impact of legislation that appears to deny their suffering, stating that when legislation comes along and says 'no,' it can be utterly crushing for survivors. Cooper further emphasized the fundamental injustice of differentiating trauma based on the perpetrator's role, arguing that an individual's trauma is not lessened or altered whether the offender was an employee, a priest, or a volunteer. This sentiment underscores the core of the Labor Party's proposed bill: to ensure that legal accountability extends beyond the specific employment status of an abuser and encompasses the responsibility of the institution that provided the platform for the abuse to occur





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