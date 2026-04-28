Queensland Liver Cancer Deaths Triple Since the 1980s: Urgent Call for Increased Testing and Treatment

A new report reveals a significant increase in liver cancer deaths in Queensland, linked to rising rates of chronic hepatitis B and C. The report calls for increased testing, treatment, and targeted support for vulnerable populations.

A concerning new report reveals a dramatic rise in liver cancer deaths in Queensland , Australia, increasing from 1.6 deaths per 100,000 people in the 1980s to 5.1 per 100,000 between 2018 and 2022.

This surge is strongly linked to chronic hepatitis B and C infections, affecting an estimated 48,000 Queenslanders, with approximately 20-30% remaining undiagnosed. The report, a collaboration between Hepatitis Queensland and the Cancer Council Queensland, highlights a national and international trend of liver cancer becoming a rapidly growing cause of cancer mortality. The story of Dave, a resident of Russell Island, exemplifies the devastating impact of chronic viral hepatitis.

Dave’s journey began with a likely infection during his youth in New Zealand, potentially through shared needles or tattoos. Decades of living with the virus led to liver scarring, ultimately requiring a life-saving liver and kidney transplant 17 years ago.

He shares his story alongside his wife, Grace Trepels, whom he met in his youth, to encourage others to get tested for hepatitis B and C. Dave and Grace faced discrimination in New Zealand due to his diagnosis, prompting their move to Australia. The couple has navigated significant financial hardship, creating their own employment through various odd jobs, while Dave has battled ongoing health challenges. His experience underscores the importance of early detection and treatment.

The report emphasizes that while effective antiviral treatments exist, hepatitis B and C continue to be major contributors to liver cancer, alongside risk factors like smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity. It identifies vulnerable populations – including those in regional and remote areas, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, migrant families, individuals experiencing poverty, and prisoners – who often lack access to necessary care. Indigenous Queenslanders are particularly affected, experiencing 2.5 times the incidence of liver cancer and poorer survival rates.

Hepatitis Queensland is advocating for increased testing by doctors, improved access to treatment, and targeted outreach to high-risk groups to address this growing public health crisis and reduce the burden of liver cancer in the state. The organization stresses the need for equity in healthcare access to ensure that those most in need receive timely and effective care





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