Queensland LNP Government Faces One Nation Surge in Polls

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli defends his government's record as One Nation surges in polling, closing in on the LNP and challenging Labor in key regions ahead of the 2028 election.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has publicly defended the performance of his Liberal National Party government as it faces a significant electoral challenge from Pauline Hanson's One Nation party. The political tension is intensifying as recent polling indicates a sharp rise in support for the insurgent populist group, which has narrowed the gap with both major parties. This development sets the stage for a critical political showdown in the Rockhampton-based seat of Capricornia, where Crisafulli himself resides, highlighting the vulnerability of the current administration in its home region.

Crisafulli Defends Government Record

Speaking to reporters in Hervey Bay, Crisafulli emphasized that his government is working effectively on behalf of voters two years into its four-year term. When asked if the current situation could provide a blueprint for his MPs on how to counter One Nation at the 2028 Queensland election, he deliberately avoided a direct answer. Instead, he focused on the broader narrative of governance, stating that his administration aims to demonstrate what a good, united, and disciplined government looks like. He highlighted that their primary focus remains on securing a future for agriculture, tourism, and mining sectors.

Also read One Nation Faces Identity Crisis as It Expands Beyond Anti-Immigration Platform

One Nation Surges in Polling Data

Recent polling conducted shows a dramatic shift in the political landscape, with One Nation just three percentage points behind Labor on primary votes. The LNP currently sits at thirty-two percent, while Labor holds twenty-four percent and Hanson's party has captured twenty-one percent. The surge is particularly notable among women, where One Nation narrowly outperformed Labor and remained nine percentage points behind the LNP. This performance is especially impressive given that the party has no leader in the state and no existing members of parliament currently representing their interests.

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Political Framing and Coalition Concerns

As One Nation has surged in polls across Australia, Queensland Labor has attempted to frame the populist party as an extension of the LNP. Steven Miles, the Labor leader and former premier, warned at the party's annual conference that the next election would be a fight between Labor and a far-right coalition of the LNP and One Nation. He suggested they might swap preferences in hopes of governing together. However, Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie firmly ruled out any potential preference deal or coalition with One Nation, rejecting the notion of such an alliance.

Integrity and Future Opportunities

Crisafulli added that he is banking on voters believing he and his government have demonstrated integrity during their first term. He stated that they are doing everything they said they would do, hoping that this consistency will resonate with the electorate. The Premier emphasized the importance of new opportunities in advanced medical research and education alongside traditional industries. As the 2028 election approaches, the LNP must balance these long-term strategic goals with the immediate pressure from a resurgent One Nation and a labor opposition that is actively trying to define the political debate.