Queensland Man Faces Court Over 1994 Armed Robbery

A 78-year-old man has faced court in relation to a 1994 armed robbery at Melbourne's Chadstone Shopping Centre. The incident occurred when two Armaguard security officers and a bystander were allegedly shot by a man at the shopping centre.

A Queensland man has faced court in relation to a 1994 armed robbery at Melbourne's Chadstone Shopping Centre . Garry Sullivan , 78, was not required to speak during the brief hearing and no details of his alleged crimes were read to the court.

The incident occurred on May 16, 1994, when two Armaguard security officers and a bystander were allegedly shot by a man at the shopping centre. The offender, who has been identified as Sullivan, allegedly escaped with bags of cash. Detective Inspector Adam Tilley revealed that the offender ordered the guards to get down and drop the money before shooting one of the guards in the right ankle. The bullet then ricocheted into the other guard's shoe.

A 40-year-old man who pursued the fleeing gunman was also shot in the leg, shattering his femur. Sullivan's lawyer, Felix Best, told the court that Sullivan suffers from coronary artery disease, mouth cancer, and coeliac disease, and had not eaten for a few days due to a lack of gluten-free meals available in police custody. Sullivan did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear via videolink at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on October 13.

The family of one of the deceased Armaguard employees, Sverre Benjaminsen, has expressed their desire to see justice done, with his son Carl stating that his father carried the impact of the incident through the rest of his life





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Garry Sullivan Armaguard Chadstone Shopping Centre Armed Robbery 1994

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