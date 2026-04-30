Queensland Man on Trial for Alleged Role in Newcastle Cocaine Importation

James Lake-Kusviandy Blee, a 24-year-old Queensland man, is on trial in Sydney for allegedly aiding his father in importing a commercial quantity of cocaine into Newcastle. Blee denies any involvement in the drug operation, claiming he only ran errands for his father. The Crown, however, argues that he played a key role in retrieving the drugs from a ship's hull. The trial, expected to last up to 10 days, involves testimony about the involvement of divers and the discovery of drugs washed ashore in Newcastle.

James Lake-Kusviandy Blee, a 24-year-old Queensland man with a background in videography, acting, and film production, is currently standing trial in the New South Wales District Court in Sydney.

He faces charges of aiding and abetting his father in the importation of a commercial quantity of cocaine aboard a bulk carrier into Newcastle four years ago, as well as possessing an unlawfully imported drug. Blee has pleaded not guilty, maintaining that he merely assisted his father with errands and had no knowledge of any criminal activity. The Crown, however, rejects his claims, alleging that he played an active role in retrieving the drugs from the ship's hull.

The prosecution, led by Commonwealth Crown Prosecutor Katrina Curry, argues that Blee and his father coordinated efforts to retrieve packages of cocaine hidden in the ship's sea chest. According to the Crown, Blee senior organized the operation, purchased necessary equipment, and coordinated with divers, while Blee junior assisted in the retrieval process. On May 9, 2022, police discovered drugs that had washed ashore in Newcastle, leading to the arrest of Blee senior within a week.

The court heard that one package containing cocaine was handed over to Blee senior, while a second package, weighing approximately 42 kilograms, was later recovered by police. The prosecution contends that Blee junior was complicit in these activities, despite his claims of innocence. Blee junior voluntarily presented himself to police six months after the incident for questioning, prior to his arrest. His defense barrister, Daniel Pace, argues that there is no direct evidence linking Blee to any criminal conspiracy.

Pace maintains that while Blee ran errands for his father, there is no proof of his involvement in planning or executing the drug importation. The trial, which is expected to last up to 10 days, hinges on whether the jury believes Blee had knowledge of his father's alleged criminal activities.

The case has drawn attention due to the involvement of two divers, one of whom, Bruno Borges Martins, was found dead in Newcastle Harbour, while the other, Jhoni da Silva, remains missing. The trial continues as the prosecution and defense present their arguments





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Drug Importation Cocaine Newcastle Trial Queensland

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