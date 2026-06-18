Queensland Man's Gun License Revoked After Sovereign Citizen Involvement and $100 Million 'Invoice' to Police

A Queensland man's firearm license was not renewed after he became involved with a sovereign citizen group and filed a $100 million claim against the police in a pseudo-court. The tribunal noted his disillusionment stemmed from a 2019 incident, and while he claimed to have disassociated from the ideology, concerns about his mindset persisted.

The firearm license of Andrew Brian Gilligan, a 61-year-old man from Chinchilla in Queensland 's Western Downs region, has been revoked following his involvement with a sovereign citizen movement and his attempt to sue the police force for $100 million through a self-styled ' People's Court '.

The decision was handed down by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT), where Gilligan was contesting the non-renewal of his license. The case highlights the concerns authorities have when individuals adopt anti-government ideologies, particularly when combined with firearm ownership. The tribunal's detailed decision reveals that Gilligan's journey into the sovereign citizen sphere began after a 2019 incident at a local club involving security guards, which left him severely injured.

Dissatisfied with the police response, he attended a meeting in Dalby in 2022 of an anti-government group referred to as the 'Book Club'. Through this group, he was introduced to something called the 'Peoples Court'. A man identified only as Barry told Gilligan he could help him get justice and prepared extensive paperwork for him to sign, which purported to make him 'independent of the state and government agencies'.

The documents were bizarre, listing Gilligan's occupation as 'Galactic Emissary' and his address as 'Planet known as Earth'. Tribunal member Richard Oliver described the subsequent 40-page document, which Gilligan signed on every page, as 'gobbledygook'. Attached to a declaration of disassociation from Australian laws was an 'invoice notice' demanding $100 million from the Queensland Police Service and a 'bill of lading'. Oliver's decision explained that this documentation was intended to formally sever Gilligan's ties with state and Commonwealth authorities.

It referenced the Queensland Government and the Honourable Curtis Pitt as having been served with a 'Statement of Truth and Declaration'. During the tribunal proceedings, Gilligan claimed that no discussions about violence or uprising occurred at the Book Club or Peoples Court meetings, a contention the tribunal member said was supported by the evidence. Gilligan also argued he did not understand the complex paperwork Barry had created and maintained that he had since disassociated himself from the sovereign citizen ideology.

However, he denied a series of serious allegations made against him in a separate court matter, which had previously contributed to scrutiny of his gun license renewal in 2024. Those allegations included claims that he was a 'self-announced sovereign-citizen', was stockpiling explosives and firearms, and had stated that 'a war was coming' and that 'if police try to come onto the property, I will shoot them and feed them to the pigs'.

Gilligan had faced related explosives charges, but they were dismissed by a magistrate in 2024. Oliver explicitly stated he would not rely on those specific allegations in his licensing decision, noting they allegedly occurred before Gilligan's involvement with the Book Club. Despite Gilligan's denial of the more explosive statements and his claim of leaving the movement, Oliver concluded that he had not satisfactorily demonstrated he was a fit and proper person to hold a firearm license.

The tribunal member found that while Gilligan had 'disassociated himself' from the sovereign citizen ideology, he still harboured resentment and a sense of injustice regarding the original 2019 club incident. This underlying resentment, coupled with his documented willingness to engage with fringe pseudo-legal entities like the Peoples Court and to file an enormous, frivolous claim against police, led Oliver to rule that Gilligan's license should not be renewed.

The decision underscores the careful balance between individual rights and community safety, where expressions of anti-government sentiment and actions that could be interpreted as threatening, even if not criminally prosecuted, are weighed heavily in firearm licensing determinations





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Sovereign Citizen Gun License Queensland People's Court Firearms Tribunal

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