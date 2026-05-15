Queensland Maroons: Ben Hunt, Sam Walker, and Tanah Boyd as potential halfback options

Queensland Maroons veteran Ben Hunt believes Sam Walker and Tanah Boyd are up to the task of filling the state's halfback void left by Tom Dearden. Coach Billy Slater's safest options are the veterans - Daly Cherry-Evans, Jamal Fogarty, and Hunt himself. However, if Slater is hunting fast, direct play, none of the No.7 contenders have engaged the line more than Walker (43), while he boasts the most forced drop-outs (10). Walker's 84 running metres a game makes him one of the stronger threats vying for the job. Boyd has emerged as a smokey after guiding the Warriors to the top two and sits in the NRL's top five for points, line break involvements, kick metres, and attacking kicks.

Queensland Maroons veteran Ben Hunt believes Sam Walker and Tanah Boyd are up to the task of filling the state's halfback void left by Tom Dearden , who has been ruled out of the series opener due to a syndesmosis injury.

Hunt mentions that Coach Billy Slater's safest options are the veterans - Daly Cherry-Evans, Jamal Fogarty, and Hunt himself. However, if Slater is hunting fast, direct play, none of the No.7 contenders have engaged the line more than Walker (43), while he boasts the most forced drop-outs (10). Walker's 84 running metres a game makes him one of the stronger threats vying for the job.

Boyd has emerged as a smokey after guiding the Warriors to the top two and sits in the NRL's top five for points, line break involvements, kick metres, and attacking kicks. Reece Walsh, Kalyn Ponga, Murray Taulagi, and Tom Chester are also mentioned as potential players for the Maroons





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Queensland Maroons Halfback Tom Dearden Ben Hunt Sam Walker Tanah Boyd Daly Cherry-Evans Jamal Fogarty Billy Slater Fast Direct Play Line Engagements Try Assists Line Break Assists Line Break Involvements Fast Direct Play Forced Drop-Outs Running Metres Line Breaks Tackling Efficiency Handling Errors Post-Contact Metres Line Breaks Sidelined With A Concussion Hamstring Issue Achilles Injury Dip In Form Concussion Hamstring Issue Achilles Injury Dip In Form Sidelined With A Concussion Hamstring Issue Achilles Injury Dip In Form

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angus Crichton fires back at critics of Sam Walker’s defence for OriginThe 23-year-old Sydney Roosters halfback is in contention for a senior interstate debut for Queensland at Accor Stadium with Tom Dearden sidelined by an ankle injury.

Read more »

Legendary jockey Glen Boss joins Seven for Queensland Racing Carnival7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

It’s time for Queensland to give Sam Walker the No.7 jerseyBilly Slater should look to the future, not the past, when picking his No.7 for Origin, which means giving Sam Walker a chance over veterans Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt.

Read more »

It’s time for Queensland to give Sam Walker the No.7 jerseyBilly Slater should look to the future, not the past, when picking his No.7 for Origin, which means giving Sam Walker a chance over veterans Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt.

Read more »