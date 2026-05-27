Queensland Maroons Coach Billy Slater Discusses Kalyn Ponga's Red Card and Team Resilience After Historic NSW Comeback

Queensland coach Billy Slater addressed the media following the Maroons' devastating loss in the opening match of the 2023 State of Origin series. The game turned on a crucial red card issued to fullback Kalyn Ponga for a high shot on NSW's Tolu Koula. Slater expressed no issue with the referee's decision, praised his team's effort while playing with 12 men for over 20 minutes, and discussed the strategic challenges posed by the new six-man bench rule. He reflected on the heartbreak of the greatest comeback in Origin history but remained defiant and proud of his side's fighting spirit.

Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has moved to accept and defend the controversial red card shown to star fullback Kalyn Ponga during the side's heartbreaking Game One loss in the 2023 State of Origin series.

The decisive moment occurred in the first half when Ponga made a high, and ultimately head-level, tackle on New South Wales center Tolu Koula in a cross-field cover attempt. The collision, which resulted in a nasty head clash, saw Koula knocked unconscious and forced from the field, while Ponga was sent from the field by referee Ashley Klein. The decision proved catastrophic for Queensland, removing their primary playmaker and defensive leader.

It allowed the Blues to mount an unprecedented comeback from a 14-point deficit to secure a stunning victory, marking the greatest turnaround in the 132-year history of interstate Origin football. In his post-match press conference, Slater was asked repeatedly about the verdict.

However, the Maroons' head coach refused to publicly criticize the on-field official or question the ruling.

"It is what it is... we can argue all we want, but it is what it is, let's call them. I haven't got any problems with it," Slater stated, displaying a stance of public acceptance despite the obvious cost to his team. He showed empathy for Ponga, acknowledging the player's obvious distress at what he felt was letting his team down.

"He's okay, he obviously feels he's let his team down, but those things happen in games. They happen really quick," Slater explained. Drawing on his own experience as a former fullback, he provided context for the split-second decision under pressure.

"I played that position, I know how hard it is and spur of the moment, it's wet out there, things happen. I thought it was a courageous effort from our players.

" The tactical implications of Ponga's dismissal were compounded by the new six-man interchange rule being trialed for this series. Under the variation, teams can name six substitutes but only four may take the field. With Ponga already sent off, Slater's rotation options were severely restricted. By the time of the incident, Pat Carrigan, Lindsay Collins, and Briton Nikora had already been used.

This left only three fresh interchange players-Trent Loeiro, Ezra Mam, and Gehamat Shibasaki-available for selection. The forced substitutions led to a reshuffle, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow moving to fullback. Instead of inserting a specialist back like Shibasaki, Slater shifted forward Corey Oates to the centers and brought on tireless prop Loeiro. This defensive reconfiguration, particularly exposing the right edge, was ruthlessly exploited by NSW, with Kotoni Staggs a constant threat as the Blues built momentum.

"Well, we had someone sent off, so that's far from as planned," a bristling Slater conceded when questioned about the disrupted game plan. "We had to shift a back rower out into the centres and we had to rotate our middle quite heavily. When things like that happen in the game, it's far from planned.

" Despite the immense pressure of defending a 14-point lead for over 23 minutes with a player down, Slater lavished praise on his exhausted and emotionally drained squad. Their effort, he argued, was one of immense courage and should be the source of pride for all Queenslanders.

"The heart and spirit that they fought with, they had 23 minutes in a State of Origin game with 12 men, they fought hard and you could see that," he said. "They were just holding on in stages and like Cam said, one moment at the end of the game and it could be a different story, but it's not.

This is the journey we have been put on, these are the cards we have been dealt and we will be playing that hand.

" Slater, the former champion fullback turned coach, struck a tone of resilient defiance. While admitting the loss is devastating, he framed it as a test of character from which his young team would grow. He explicitly rejected the notion that the red card was solely responsible for the defeat, highlighting the late-game mistakes and missed opportunities that also contributed.

"I'm really proud, I am sure Queenslanders are proud of their footy team right now. We went down on the scoreboard, but I think Queenslanders will be proud of their side," he concluded. When asked about potential selection changes for Game Two, Slater was non-committal beyond stating "Not at this stage, no," and confirmed he would not be forced into a permanent fullback change due to Ponga's suspension, keeping his options open for the must-win match in Brisbane





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State Of Origin Rugby League Queensland Maroons NSW Blues Billy Slater Kalyn Ponga Red Card High Shot Tolu Koula Ashley Klein Cameron Munster Six-Man Bench Pat Carrigan Lindsay Collins Briton Nikora Trent Loeiro Ezra Mam Gehamat Shibasaki Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Comeback Sportsmanship

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