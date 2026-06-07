Queensland Maroons Make Key Changes for Must-Win Origin Game II

Queensland coach Billy Slater has announced three changes to the Maroons lineup for State of Origin Game II following injuries to Pat Carrigan and Gehamat Shibasaki and the omission of Ezra Mam. The team must win to keep the series alive.

Queensland enters Game II of the State of Origin series with the pressure squarely on their shoulders after a loss in the opening match. Coach Billy Slater has been forced into significant team selection s following injury setbacks, making this a critical must-win contest to keep the series alive and force a decisive third game.

The Maroons have confirmed three key changes to their lineup, reshaping both the starting pack and the interchange bench in response to unavailable players and performance considerations. Pat Carrigan and Gehamat Shibasaki have both been ruled out with ankle and knee injuries respectively, creating vacancies in the forward pack. In a major selection call, five-eighth Ezra Mam has been dropped from the extended match-day squad, with his Broncos teammate Reece Walsh brought into the bench as a direct replacement.

The changes also see the inclusion of Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Murray Taulagi, adding fresh combinations to the Queensland arsenal. These moves trigger a reshuffle within the forward pack: Reuben Cotter shifts to the lock position, while Briton Nikora is promoted from the bench to start in the back-row edge. The strategic adjustments aim to bolster the Maroons' forward dominance and defensive structures after a difficult first game.

With the series on the line, every decision carries weight as Queensland looks to even the score and send the series to a epic decider in Game III. The team's ability to adapt quickly to these new combinations will be tested against a New South Wales side eager to clinch the series early.

The intensity of Origin ensures that any lineup change is scrutinized, and Slater's selections reflect both necessity and a desire to find the right balance to overcome the Blues. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the new faces integrate and whether the Maroons can respond with the required urgency and physicality to stay alive in the series





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State Of Origin Queensland Maroons Billy Slater NRL Team Selection Injury Ezra Mam Reuben Cotter Briton Nikora

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