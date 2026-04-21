Queensland Maroons Unveil Revamped Squad for Women's State of Origin Opener

The Queensland Maroons have named a fresh squad for the 2025 Women's State of Origin series, featuring new faces and the return of star fullback Tamika Upton as they prepare for the Newcastle opener.

The Queensland Maroons have officially unveiled a significantly revamped squad for the opening match of the Women's State of Origin series, which is set to take place in Newcastle. This selection marks a major turning point for the team, as they navigate the absence of influential stalwarts Ali Brigginshaw and Tarryn Aiken. Their unavailability has forced the coaching staff to look toward fresh talent to steer the team, leading to the selection of Cronulla Sharks playmaker Chantay Kiria-Ratu. She is slated to make her highly anticipated debut at five-eighth, where she will form a dynamic partnership with the experienced Lauren Brown, who has successfully retained her starting position at halfback.

The inclusion of these players signals a new era for the Maroons as they prepare to face a formidable New South Wales side on April 30 at Hunter Stadium. Depth and versatility are clearly the focus for new head coach Nathan Cross, who has officially taken the reins from long-time mentor Tahnee Norris. The bench features six players, including the potential debutants Otesa Pule and Ivana Lolesio, who will provide crucial energy and defensive grit late in the game. Additionally, the inclusion of uncapped talent Destiny Mino-Sinapati highlights the depth currently available within the Queensland system.

Notably, the team will be bolstered by the return of superstar fullback and former co-captain Tamika Upton. Her comeback follows a stint on the sidelines due to a hip injury that kept her out of the 2025 series conclusion. However, the squad announcement also brought some surprises, as coach Cross decided to omit Sophie Holyman and Tavarna Papalii, both of whom were consistent contributors throughout the previous campaign. Furthermore, while many fans hoped for the return of 2024 player of the series Shannon Mato following her pregnancy, the powerhouse Broncos prop has not been named for this initial encounter.

As the Queensland squad prepares for the series opener in Newcastle, the pressure is mounting to set a strong foundation for the three-game series. Following the April 30 clash at Hunter Stadium, the series is scheduled to head north for the second encounter at Brisbane’s Lang Park on May 14. The competition will culminate in a high-stakes finale at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast, set for May 28, just one day after the men's series kicks off in Sydney.

With a blend of seasoned veterans like Lauren Brown and Tamika Upton combined with hungry debutants like Kiria-Ratu, the Maroons are aiming to prove that their tactical shift under coach Cross will yield immediate results. The tactical adjustments and the absence of key leadership figures from previous years create a high-pressure environment for these players, but the squad remains confident that they have the personnel to reclaim dominance in the interstate rivalry. The development of this new-look team will be under intense scrutiny as they aim to establish chemistry quickly against the Blues in what promises to be one of the most competitive Women's State of Origin series to date.





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