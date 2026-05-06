Queensland Ministers Defend Relationship Amid Scrutiny Over Conflict Declarations

Queensland cabinet ministers Tim Mander and Amanda Camm have addressed concerns about their personal relationship, insisting they have followed all rules and properly declared conflicts of interest. The ministers, who hold key portfolios, have released conflict management plans and sought advice from the integrity commissioner to ensure compliance with the ministerial code of conduct. Despite acknowledging the personal hurt caused, they maintain their actions were appropriate and transparent.

Queensland cabinet ministers Tim Mander and Amanda Camm have faced intense scrutiny over their personal relationship, which has been the subject of public debate and political questioning.

The pair, who hold significant portfolios—Mander as the Olympics minister and Camm as the Child Safety minister—have reiterated that they have adhered to all rules and properly declared any potential conflicts of interest. Their relationship, which began in June 2023 and ended in May 2024, resumed in June 2025, prompting calls for transparency from the opposition and the public.

Both ministers have emphasized that they sought advice from the integrity commissioner and made the necessary declarations to cabinet in July 2025, ensuring compliance with the ministerial code of conduct. Mander expressed regret for the personal hurt caused to his family but maintained that he had fulfilled his ministerial obligations. He released his conflict of interest management plan, which acknowledges the perception that his actions might benefit Camm due to their personal relationship.

The plan outlines procedures for declaring any matters that could impact Camm in her ministerial or non-ministerial roles, including seeking advice from the premier and the integrity commissioner. Camm echoed Mander’s sentiments, confirming that she had also disclosed her relationship status to the integrity commissioner and had no conflicts to declare at the time of her swearing-in. She acknowledged the distress the public attention has caused to their families and friends, urging respect for their privacy.

Both ministers have stated that they informed Premier David Crisafulli of their earlier relationship while they were in opposition, further emphasizing their commitment to transparency. The controversy has raised broader questions about the balance between personal relationships and professional responsibilities in politics, with critics arguing that such relationships could undermine public trust.

However, Mander and Camm have defended their actions, asserting that they have taken all necessary steps to ensure accountability and integrity in their roles





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