Queensland Police Shoot Dead Alleged Domestic Violence Perpetrator Armed with Firearm

Queensland police have shot dead an alleged domestic violence perpetrator who was armed with a firearm at a home north of Brisbane. The man allegedly made threats towards the police while holding the weapon and an officer shot at him.

Queensland police have shot dead an alleged domestic violence perpetrator who was armed with a firearm at a home north of Brisbane. After midnight on Sunday morning, officers responded to an alleged domestic violence incident at a house in Narangba after reports that a man was armed and making threats.

The man allegedly made threats towards the police while holding the weapon and an officer shot at him. Queensland ambulance service said paramedics assessed a patient in a life-threatening condition. Three people were also transported to hospital in stable conditions. Tony Abbott to become new Liberal party president in former PM’s return to political frontlines One Nation’s rapid national expansion in disarray as ‘significant risks’ force dissolution of new branches.

‘Foolish’ CSIRO job cuts will mean Australia unable to provide climate projections to global reports, scientists warn. Returning to the centre may be the only way the walking dead Liberals can rise again. Police running out of room to store illegal cigarettes they’ve seized amid Australia’s booming illicit trade. Australia’s ‘green Wall Street’ is failing to launch. Threatened species deserve better than the nature repair market





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Queensland Police Domestic Violence Firearm Threats Shooting

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