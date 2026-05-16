Queensland Premier David Crisafulli Confronted by Pro-Palestine Activist over Hate Speech Law Charges

Queensland Socialists' candidate Liam Parry confronted Premier David Crisafulli during the Stafford by-election, expressing his outrage over hate speech laws under which he received charges and questioning Crisafulli's rationale for implementing such laws.

A pro-Palestine activist and by-election candidate, Liam Parry , confronted Premier David Crisafulli outside a polling booth in the Stafford by-election, outraged by the state’s fresh hate speech laws .

Parry received charges for allegedly chanting 'from the river to the sea' at a pro-Palestine rally in Queensland. He questioned Crisafulli on the hate speech laws under which he was charged, asking if there is anyone else the Premier doesn't want to lock up and questioning when he could ask his questions as Crisafulli ducked around the back of an assistant.

The Queensland government banned the phrase 'from the river to the sea' under sweeping reforms aimed at addressing anti-Semitism in March, following a deadly terrorist attack where 15 innocent people were killed





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POLITICS Queensland Liam Parry David Crisafulli By-Election Stafford Hate Speech Laws Anti-Semitism From The River To The Sea Sweeping Reforms Queensland Government Queensland Socialists Bondi Terrorist Attack 15 Innocent People Killed

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