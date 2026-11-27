Queensland government introduces new street racing laws triggered by Kyle Bermudo's death. Proposed measures include up to seven years jail for fatal races, aligning with NSW tough stance.

Queensland lawmakers are advancing proposals for significantly harsher criminal penalties for illegal street racing, a legislative move directly triggered by the fatal collision of twenty-one-year-old Kyle Bermudo. The Queensland government tabled these new measures in parliament immediately following the implementation of similar strict statutes in neighboring New South Wales. If approved by voters and legislators, the updated road safety laws will officially take effect on July 1, 2027, aiming to deter dangerous behavior on public roads.

New Penalty Structures and Jail Terms

The proposed legislation outlines a substantial increase in punishment for participants involved in unauthorized speed competitions. Under the current system, individuals convicted of illegal street racing face a maximum jail sentence of twelve months. The new bill aims to double this maximum prison term, reflecting the government's zero-tolerance stance on reckless driving. Additionally, financial penalties will also be doubled to serve as a stronger deterrent for wealthy offenders who might otherwise view fines as a negligible cost of doing business.

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A conviction under the new rules will also mandate a six-month license disqualification, stripping offenders of their ability to drive legally for half a year. The legislation explicitly clarifies that solo speed runs qualify as illegal street racing, closing potential loopholes where drivers might claim they were not racing another vehicle. This broad definition ensures that any high-speed conduct endangering public safety falls under the strictest scrutiny of the law.

Severe Consequences for Fatal Incidents

When illegal street racing results in death or grievous bodily harm, the proposed penalties escalate dramatically to address the severity of the outcome. Under the new bill, those found responsible for causing death or grievous bodily injury during an illegal street race could face incarceration for up to seven years. This is a significant increase from standard penalties and mirrors the harsh sentencing structures already adopted by other Australian jurisdictions to combat road tolls.

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The government is also revising penalties for careless driving that results in death or grievous bodily harm. The maximum jail term for these offenses will jump from one year to five years. For unlicensed drivers, the maximum term will increase from two years to five years as well. Ordinary careless driving penalties will also see an increase, rising from six months to nine months of potential prison time, signaling a broader crackdown on all forms of negligent driving.

Comparison with New South Wales Laws

The Queensland proposals are closely aligned with the legal framework recently enacted in New South Wales, which has already begun to impact sentencing outcomes. In New South Wales, illegal street racing is classified as an aggravating circumstance for dangerous driving offenses. This classification allows judges to impose much heavier sentences on those who cause fatalities or severe injuries while racing. Those found guilty of causing death while involved in an illegal street race in New South Wales can face up to fourteen years behind bars.

Furthermore, the maximum jail term for grievous bodily harm related to street racing in New South Wales is now eleven years. Individuals guilty of causing actual bodily harm during a street race face a maximum of five years. The law defines actual bodily harm to include scratches and bruising if the injury is considered more than fleeting or trivial. These existing New South Wales laws serve as a precedent, demonstrating the legal viability and societal demand for tougher enforcement against road racers.

Political Catalyst and Legislative Timeline

Queensland Attorney-General Deb Frecklington has publicly cited the death of Kyle Bermudo as the primary catalyst for these legislative changes. The twenty-one-year-old was struck and killed during an illegal street race, a tragedy that galvanized public opinion and political will to act. The government aims to honor his memory by creating a legal environment that prioritizes the safety of pedestrians and other road users over reckless thrill-seeking.

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The legislative process involves a period for public engagement before final approval. Public submissions regarding the proposed legislation will close on December 7, 2026. Following this consultation period, a parliamentary report is scheduled to be released in mid-January 2027. These steps ensure that the final laws reflect community input while maintaining the urgent timeline required to implement changes by July 2027.