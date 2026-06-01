Queensland Public Sector Prepares for State Budget and Estimates

The Queensland public sector is gearing up for the state budget and the ensuing estimates process, where government departments will face questions from the opposition. The use of artificial intelligence is also being explored, but concerns have been raised about its accuracy and adoption.

The Queensland public sector is gearing up for the state budget and the ensuing estimates process , where government departments will face questions from the opposition.

In preparation, at least one department is using artificial intelligence to compile detailed documents. However, this move has raised eyebrows within the department, with some staff concerned about the use of AI, particularly for tasks where accuracy is crucial. The environment department has refused to disclose its preferred AI platform, but it's unlikely that the government-owned QChat is being used.

The premier has stated that unions will need to be involved in the further adoption of AI to communicate its benefits to workers. Meanwhile, the Games Independent Infrastructure and Co-ordination Authority has come under fire for instructing workers to erect fences during a media conference held by those opposed to the stadium development. The move was seen as an own goal, elevating the opposition's profile and providing a headline-grabbing story.

The minister in charge of Games delivery has called the opposition group 'loopy' for their opposition. In a separate development, the top public servant at Australia's biggest local government has attended negotiations for a new enterprise bargaining agreement, which covers thousands of staff. The unions are expecting an offer from council on June 9, and it could be months before a deal is finalised





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Queensland Public Sector State Budget Estimates Process Artificial Intelligence Games Independent Infrastructure And Co-Ordina Enterprise Bargaining Agreement

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