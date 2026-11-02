Queensland Rail Strike Deal Approved Full Services Resume Nov 16

Five unions accepted the rail deal with 10.5 percent wage increase. Full services resume November 16. Train controllers rejected the terms. Minister Brent Mickelberg confirms restoration of schedules.

Queensland Transport Minister Brent Mickelberg announced on Monday morning that members from five of the seven unions involved in the industrial dispute have voted to accept the proposed enterprise agreement. This critical development marks a significant step toward resolving the prolonged disruption that has affected commuters across the region. While the majority of unions agreed, train controllers narrowly voted down the proposal, raising concerns about working conditions. The government maintains that these specific concerns regarding fatigue management and control panel duties can be addressed in the future.

Rail Services Restoration Timeline

Minister Mickelberg confirmed during a press conference outside Central Station in Brisbane that full rail services are scheduled to resume on November 16. This date represents the official end of the disrupted timetable that has plagued passengers for weeks. The restoration aims to bring normalcy back to the daily commute for thousands of residents and workers. Updated timetables detailing the new schedules will be made available on the Translink website starting Wednesday. Commuters are advised to check these resources to plan their travel accordingly.

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Workforce Compensation And Costs

Under the terms of the agreement struck with the unions, workers will receive a substantial ten point five percent wage increase distributed over a three-year period. This financial commitment is estimated to cost the government approximately three hundred million dollars over the agreed timeframe. The minister described the offer as a fair compromise that balances employee welfare with fiscal responsibility. He emphasized the need to ensure the workforce is well-paid and productive while respecting the money of taxpayers. This balance is central to the government's approach to resolving industrial disputes in essential services.

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Operational Frequency And Peak Times

Once operations return to full capacity, there will be eight thousand five hundred and three services provided each week. During peak travel periods, trains are expected to run every six to eight minutes to accommodate high demand. This frequency aims to reduce congestion and improve the overall reliability of the public transport network. The minister acknowledged the frustration and inconvenience experienced by commuters due to the reduced timetable. He expressed deep awareness of the challenges faced by those relying on rail services for their daily routines.

Union Concerns And Federal Intervention

Despite the approval by most unions, the RTBU branch secretary Peter Allen highlighted fears regarding specific clauses in the agreement. Allen warned that proposals requiring members to spend more time at control panels and less time managing fatigue likely contributed to the rejection. Train controllers expressed worry that these changes could negatively impact their ability to manage tiredness safely. The government indicated it believes these concerns can be resolved through further dialogue and adjustments. Earlier, the state government unsuccessfully pushed for the federal minister to intervene in protected action. Mickelberg argued that the disruption to commuters represented the exact type of impact that should trigger federal intervention under the Fair Work system.