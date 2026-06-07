Queensland Reds Coach Les Kiss' Departure and Wallabies' Hopes

The news text discusses the end of Les Kiss' tenure as the coach of the Queensland Reds and the potential revival of the Wallabies' fortunes. It highlights the Chiefs' victory in the Super Rugby Pacific final and Kiss' optimistic outlook on the competition.

Les Kiss ' time at the helm of the Queensland Reds has come to an end, but the signs of fight his outfit showed in their qualifying final defeat to the Chiefs offers a glimmer of hope the Wallabies will soon become a world rugby juggernaut once again.

The Reds suffered a fifth-straight qualifying final defeat to draw the curtain on Kiss' Ballymore tenure before taking over the Australian Test side. Despite sending the opening kick-off of the game out on the full, gifting their Kiwi rivals an early three points, it was Lukhan Salakaia-Loto who crossed for the opening try of the night after a break from McReight created the territory.

The Chiefs scored again off a rolling maul through Samisoni Taukei’aho shortly after Salakaia-Loto was issued a yellow card when his shoulder made contact with Wallace Sitili’s head. With the Reds lock on the sidelines, his side continued to fight – a McReight turnover leading to Aidan Ross scoring against his former club, with a penalty goal handing the Queenslanders the lead.

It took Taumoefolau scoring his second after the half-time siren sounded, on the back of an onslaught of phase pressure, to hand the hosts the ascendancy, with a second-half double to All Blacks superstar Damian McKenzie all but sealing the result. Kiss will now begin preparations to succeed Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, with the latter confirming his former Ireland assistant would be brought into the fold for his final three Tests in charge.

At the time, Schmidt said Kiss would be heavily involved in selection discussions for those international clashes, while stressing those decisions had always been a collective approach between the entire coaching staff





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Queensland Reds Super Rugby Pacific Final All Blacks Damian Mckenzie Wallabies Joe Schmidt Les Kiss Fraser Mcreight Aidan Ross Treyvon Pritchard Isaac Hutchinson Matt Faessler Kiwi Teams Phase Pressure Onslaught Selection Discussions Collective Approach Wallabies Coach Joe Schmidt Les Kiss Queensland Reds Coach Les Kiss' Departure And

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia's Commonwealth-Queensland disaster funding row intensifiesA proposed 50/50 split in Commonwealth and state funding for disaster recovery has been met with dismay in Queensland. Under the current Disaster Recovery Framework Arrangements the split between the Commonwealth and the Queensland government is 65/35. The Queensland government and the Local Government Association of Queensland say they will fight the changes. Queensland's minister for disaster recovery says bridges will be left half repaired and roads will remain in ruins. The Albanese government says the changes are about fast-tracking funding and removing red tape.

Read more »

Les Kiss' Queensland Reds tenure ends with glimmer of hope for WallabiesLes Kiss' time at the helm of the Queensland Reds has come to an end, but the signs of fight his outfit showed in their qualifying final defeat to the Chiefs offers a glimmer of hope the Wallabies will soon become a world rugby juggernaut once again.

Read more »

Chris Hemsworth watched her first screen kiss, now this star is back in Summer BayIt’s been 20 years since Nicole da Silva was on Home and Away – but it’s another role that has fans excited.

Read more »

Chris Hemsworth watched her first screen kiss, now this star is back in Summer BayIt’s been 20 years since Nicole da Silva was on Home and Away – but it’s another role that has fans excited.

Read more »