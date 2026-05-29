Queensland Reds Face Finals Uncertainty as Hunter Paisami Injury Casts Doubt on Super Rugby Campaign

Hunter Paisami's knee injury jeopardizes his Super Rugby finals and future with Queensland Reds after a 45-24 win over Fijian Drua; team shows set-piece strength but must prepare for quarterfinal without potential star centre.

The Queensland Reds secured a hard-fought 45-24 victory over the Fijian Drua at Suncorp Stadium, but the win came at a potential cost as inside centre Hunter Paisami sustained a knee injury that threatens to derail his Super Rugby finals campaign and possibly his future with the team.

Paisami, who is off contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Japanese rugby, was forced to leave the field after 28 minutes following an awkward tackle that saw him bent backwards. He returned to the sideline in a knee brace as a precaution, but coach Les Kiss, who is set to take over the Wallabies mid-year, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his availability for the upcoming quarterfinal against either the Hurricanes or Chiefs.

Scans will determine the severity of the injury, with Kiss noting that the 28-year-old had a "slight little issue" and the decision to withdraw him was made immediately. In his absence, Filipo Daugunu formed an effective partnership with Josh Flook, who will depart for Benetton at the season's end, and Dre Pakeho remains an option at inside centre. The match showcased Queensland's resilience and set-piece dominance, particularly after correcting lineout issues from the previous week.

Without Josh Canham, who returned from a hamstring injury, and with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto back from personal leave after the birth of his third child, the Reds won all but one of their lineouts, leading to three tries from rolling mauls-two from Matt Faessler and one from Richie Asiata. They also secured 12 turnovers compared to the Drua's six, demonstrating their physicality at the breakdown.

However, the Fijian Drua's flair and ad lib attacking caused problems, with winger Manasa Mataele scoring a hat-trick via an intercept, a kick-and-chase, and a chip from Virimi Vakatawa. Coach Kiss praised the team's ability to withstand the Drua's pressure and highlighted the importance of the forward pack's ferocity in matching their opponents' physicality. Attention now shifts to the finals, where Queensland's path depends on the outcome of the Brumbies' match against Moana Pasifika to determine their quarterfinal opponent.

The team's inside centre position is under scrutiny with Paisami's injury, but Kiss expressed confidence in Daugunu and Pakeho to cover. Meanwhile, rookie fullback Tom Pritchard had a mixed performance in his debut Super Rugby start, struggling with his kicking game but showing flashes of potential. Kiss emphasized the learning experience for the 18-year-old, noting the importance of facing challenges to grow.

As the Reds prepare for a do-or-die quarterfinal, they will need to balance the need to win with managing the workload of key players like Salakaia-Loto and Canham, who have returned at a crucial time to bolster the forward pack. The team's ability to maintain set-piece dominance and defensive resilience will be vital against the structured attack of the Hurricanes or Chiefs





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Hunter Paisami Queensland Reds Super Rugby Fijian Drua Les Kiss Filipo Daugunu Josh Flook Dre Pakeho Tom Pritchard Injury Update Quarterfinal Rugby News

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