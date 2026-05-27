Queensland Reds star Treyvon Pritchard considers NRL and PNG Chiefs options

Queensland Reds star Treyvon Pritchard is considering his options for the future, including a potential move to the NRL or PNG Chiefs. The 19-year-old has spoken about the appeal of playing with his brother Kadin, who is a regular starting centre for the Brumbies. The brothers are contracted until the end of the 2027 season and are in negotiations with Rugby Australia. Pritchard has also met with PNG Chiefs officials, who have laid out their pitch for him to join the inaugural Chiefs roster in 2028.

Queensland Reds star Treyvon Pritchard says the appeal of playing in the NRL with his brother would be a dream, but says nothing is set in stone in his talks with the Kadin Pritchard is a regular starting centre for the Brumbies .

The brothers are contracted until the end of the 2027 season and are in negotiations with Rugby Australia. A reunion at the Reds is another possibility. The brothers have also met with PNG Chiefs officials, where the new league club laid out its pitch for Treyvon, 19, and Kadin, 21, to join the inaugural Chiefs roster in 2028.

Treyvon said, I think it's just another opportunity (PNG Chiefs), it's obviously for the 2028 season, but nothing's set in stone just yet, it was just talks. Obviously, playing with my brother is something that we've always dreamt of ... We'll both be focusing on the important games ahead ... we both have good things going at the moment (at the Reds and the Brumbies), potentially in the future, it would be awesome to play with Kadin.

We've been running around the backyard for 15 plus years, passing the footy around and doing sessions together that not many people probably know about. It would be a dream come true for not only us, but also I think for our family and our dad. Kadin also has left the door open to the Chiefs, but playing for the Wallabies was the end goal. To understand the brothers' journey, you need to understand the family bond.

The brothers shared a room and a bunk bed growing up in Springfield in Brisbane where they would watch their father, Dan and mother, Brenda, rise at 5am for work. Dan is a New Zealander and a carpenter who gave the boys two major things: a love of rugby and hard graft. From the age of 14 until 18, the brothers spent their summers helping him on building sites.

It was tough, most of the days we'd go in, we'd be doing the hard stuff, my dad would be up top building things, so my brother and I would be carrying concrete bags up like 10 flights of stairs for the whole day, Treyvon said. We had to scale it back as we started getting into academy systems because it was honestly too tiring on our bodies to do that for a whole day on holidays and then go in and train, whether that was at school or over at Reds.

But that's where my perspective comes in and why I'm so grateful, because it is very hard and there are a lot of boys still doing it that are on the job site and coming to Reds or going to Brothers (club) training and they're still trying to crack it. Treyvon knew he possessed a rare sporting talent.

It initially started in local rugby league in the Ipswich area, before the season cut was off due to COVID-19 six years ago. He then switched to the Wests Bulldogs rugby club in Brisbane. Treyvon dominated for club and school, at the famed rugby nursery, the Anglican Church Grammar School. He would commute more than two hours to school and says the sacrifice was worth it.

Pritchard's speed, strength and footwork got him praise in the rugby field from a young age, but his mum was there to keep everything into perspective. My mum, she was very hard on us and she still is now, she's really just about disciplining us and preparing us well for the outside world, Treyvon said.

And I think that's what's kept us on track and kept our heads screwed on, Mum and Dad just really tried to dial us in, celebrate the little wins when it's deserved, but also just dial us back in and give us a kick back to reality and to say we still have goals ahead of us. Despite the early talks with the Chiefs, Treyvon is happy at the Reds, a team he refers to as a brotherhood filled with friends from the academy he started playing with at under-15s.

Incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss has selected Treyvon at fullback to face the Fijian Drua on Friday, but the youngster believes his best position is inside centre, where he can read defences best and adapt quickly. Most of my game is very instinctive. I don't like to preempt things, I like to base it off what the defence is doing because it's going to show different pictures every time, Treyvon said.

You have to adapt to be able to look like you're playing freely. There is an element to prep to it. You mentally psyche yourself up. That all happens for me before the game.

Then going into it, I have a clear mind and just do what comes naturally. With a father born in New Zealand and a mother born in Ghana, Pritchard grew up with a strong global perspective. It helps to explain part of his drive to represent the Wallabies and experience new cultures at home and abroad.

The Reds is not the final goal, I think for every young footy player, playing for your country is at the top of your list. I'm not going to sit here and say I don't want to play for the Wallabies because that's a very big goal for myself, it's very high on my list, Treyvon said





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Treyvon Pritchard Queensland Reds NRL PNG Chiefs Rugby Australia Wallabies Kadin Pritchard Brumbies

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