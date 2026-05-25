Queensland reforms could keep Gerard Baden-Clay in prison for another decade

Queensland murderer Gerard Baden-Clay could spend an extra 10 years in prison under significant reforms to the state’s parole system and prisoner laws announced by the Crisafulli government.

Queensland murderer Gerard Baden-Clay could spend an extra 10 years in prison under significant reforms to the state’s parole system and prisoner laws announced by the Crisafulli government.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 15 years following a trial in 2014. He is eligible for parole next year, but under reforms proposed by the state government, could remain behind bars for at least another decade. The changes would include expanding the state’s restricted prisoner framework to not only child killers and people convicted of multiple murders, but anyone sentenced to life imprisonment.

Allison’s sister and chair of the Allison Baden-Clay foundation, Vanessa Fowler, welcomed the changes, revealing alongside the release of the LNP’s review of Queensland’s parole board. Danielle Carroll, sister of murdered Gold Coast mother Danielle Carroll, also expressed support for the reforms. The government’s review of Queensland’s parole board found the need for improved decision-making and stronger engagement with victims in the parole process.

The reforms would also allow parole board decisions to be published, if they are in the public’s interest. The 1800RESPECT hotline can be used to report any concerns or suggestions related to the reforms





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Gerard Baden-Clay Queensland Reform Prisoner Laws Parole System Life Imprisonment Non-Parole Period Trial Sentence Eligibility For Parole Extra 10 Years Restricted Prisoner Framework Life Offence Heinous Crimes Depraved Sexual Acts Murderers Victims Family Life Sentence Value Of Life Inadequate Miss Support Government’S Proposal Review Of Queensland’S Parole Board Decision-Making Engagement With Victims Parole Process Victim Submissions Parole Board Notified When Parole Is Granted Improvements To The Way The Board Shares Infor Parole Board Decisions To Be Published If They Are In The Public’S Interest 1800RESPECT Hotline

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