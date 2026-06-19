Queensland Removes Indigenous Leaders from Cultural Boards Amid 'Project Invisibility' Allegations

The Queensland government, under Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek, has removed eight Indigenous leaders from key cultural institution boards, sparking allegations of a systematic campaign to exclude First Nations voices. Replaced by a single appointee and junior staff, the removals have drawn criticism for silencing dissent and undermining commitments to Indigenous representation.

The Queensland government faces mounting criticism over the removal of eight Indigenous leaders from the boards of major state cultural institutions, a move described by insiders as part of a coordinated campaign called Project Invisibility .

According to reports, the affected individuals include prominent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander figures from the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), the State Library of Queensland, the Queensland Museum, and the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). Notably, four of these directors were dismissed midway through their appointed terms without explanation.

Among those removed are Dr. Bianca Beetson, a recipient of the Order of Australia for her contributions to Indigenous art and education, and David Williams, a respected elder and former chair of the Queensland Museum Network's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Consultative Committee. Also ousted is Cheryl Buchanan, a Guwamu elder and founding figure of the Aboriginal Legal, Medical Services and Childcare Centre, who was given just 24 hours' notice of her dismissal.

She alleges the government is silencing dissenting Indigenous voices, warning that such actions risk returning policy to a Eurocentric perspective. Robert McLellan, an advocate for truth-telling and Indigenous rights, and Georgina Richters, a corporate leader who founded PwC's Indigenous consulting practice in Queensland, were also removed from the State Library board. Their departures have left QAGOMA with no First Nations trustees and reduced Indigenous representation across these institutions.

In response to inquiries, Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek's office asserted that board appointments are confidential cabinet decisions, made to ensure a balance of skills and experience. The office also noted that cultural centres maintain Indigenous advisory panels and staff, though this does not compensate for the loss of board-level governance. The replacements appointed include Amanda Martin, a junior lawyer and scholarship recipient, who appears socially connected to the minister and other government figures.

The minister further overruled a QPAC board proposal, supported by its Indigenous advisory group, to name a new venue after the revered Quandamooka poet Oodgeroo Noonuccal. Critics argue that these actions contradict the government's stated commitment to Indigenous cultural affirmation, as enshrined in the State Library's legislated principles. The pattern of removals, combined with the earlier abolition of the Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry, suggests a broader retreat from substantive Indigenous engagement.

Observers note that the LNP government has appointed only a single Aboriginal representative to fill the vacancies, a stark contrast to the previous diversity of voices. The controversy highlights tensions between governmental authority and Indigenous self-determination in cultural leadership. It also raises questions about the transparency and motivations behind the cabinet's decisions, especially given the lack of publicly stated reasons for the terminations.

The affected individuals, many of whom are celebrated for their community service and expertise, have voiced concerns about the marginalization of First Nations perspectives in shaping Queensland's cultural future. As the situation unfolds, Indigenous leaders and advocacy groups continue to call for accountability and the restoration of meaningful representation on these influential boards. The developments have sparked a wider debate about the role of government in either supporting or undermining Indigenous progress in public institutions.

The departure of such experienced directors risks losing decades of accumulated knowledge and community trust, potentially impacting the cultural institutions' ability to engage authentically with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The incident stands as a critical test of the government's dedication to reconciliation and inclusive policymaking in the arts and culture sector





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Queensland Indigenous Directors Project Invisibility John-Paul Langbroek Cultural Institutions Aboriginal Boards LNP Government First Nations Representation QAGOMA State Library Queensland Museum QPAC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland Inquiry Probes CFMEU Overlapping Roles and Tax LiabilityQueensland's Commission of Inquiry into the CFMEU is investigating whether overlapping leadership roles and financial flows between the union and related entities are unlawful, potentially exposing the organization to tax liabilities and other legal consequences.

Read more »

RSPCA Queensland to cough up millions to underpaid staffMore than 1000 current and former employees were affected by the underpayments, most based in Brisbane.

Read more »

Harry Grant's Tactical Mastery Seals Queensland's State of Origin DominanceHarry Grant's intelligent and opportunistic play was the cornerstone of Queensland's 44-24 victory over New South Wales in State of Origin, showcasing his status as the NRL's premier hooker through crucial playmaking that constantly broke the Blues' defence.

Read more »

Harry Grant's wizardry steers Queensland to Origin victoryHarry Grant's subtle yet impactful performance, including key plays that tore apart the Blues defence, helped Queensland secure a 44-24 State of Origin win despite praise going to other Maroons stars.

Read more »