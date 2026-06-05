Queensland's Clear Weather to End as Coastal Showers Return Midweek

A high-pressure system moving across Australia will shift winds to a moist south-easterly flow, bringing scattered showers and warmer overnight temperatures to Queensland's coast from late Sunday, while inland areas stay cool and clear.

A shift in weather patterns is set to bring changes to Queensland's coastal regions, ending a period of clear, cool conditions. Following a stretch of sunny skies, forecasters predict that scattered showers will return to parts of the state starting late this weekend.

The change is attributed to a high-pressure system moving across the continent. According to Daniel Hayes, a community information officer with the Bureau of Meteorology, the system is moving from South Australia into New South Wales throughout Sunday. This movement causes winds to shift to a more south-easterly flow, drawing in moisture from the Coral Sea and leading to cloud cover and shower development along the coast by the end of the weekend.

The incoming cloud will act as a blanket, preventing overnight heat from escaping and consequently raising minimum temperatures significantly, with many centres expected to be five to nine degrees warmer overnight through the middle of next week compared to the recent cool conditions. The immediate effect will be light, scattered showers, primarily between one and five millimetres, forecast for the south-eastern coastline up to K'gari (formerly Fraser Island) and also across the northern Cape York Peninsula.

However, by midweek, the persistent east to south-easterly winds will increase moisture advection from the warm Coral Sea, leading to more substantial rainfall totals that could reach up to 15 millimetres around parts of South East Queensland, including Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and the Sunshine Coast, as well as further north along the tropical coastline. While coastal areas experience this transition, inland regions are expected to remain clear, sunny, and relatively cool for several more days.

This stable inland weather contrasts sharply with the coastal developments and also highlights a potential for frost in the southern inland areas during the cool, clear nights before the cloud arrives





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Queensland Weather Bureau Of Meteorology High Pressure System Coastal Showers Coral Sea Moisture Rainfall Forecast Temperature Change South-Easterly Winds

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